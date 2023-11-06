Tags
WWE Raw Post Show 11/6/23: Adam Pearce Proclaims: WARGAMES! Big Survivor Series Updates; Drew McIntyre Road Rage; Creed Brothers/Ivy Nile Promoted To Raw; Wrestler Tragically Dies After Charity Match; Erik Undergoes Neck Fusion Surgery; Dolph Ziggler Living The Good Life; NXT/AEW Dynamite/TWIWH Previews; Revisiting CNA Hit Job On John Cena And More!
WWE Raw Post Show (11/06/23) hosted by Don Tony
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE RAW 11/6/23 Recap plus: Adam Pearce proclaims: WAR GAMES! Matches announced for WWE Survivor Series… New Number One Contenders for Gunther and Rhea Ripley… Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile promoted to Raw; Drew McIntyre Road Rage… CM Punk Chants aplenty… Seth Rollins battles Sami Zayn… Xia Li knocks out Becky Lynch… Snitsky backstage and more!
- Interesting stats about The Miz and Rhea Ripley in 2023
- Honest thoughts on Zoey Stark facing Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series and the anticipated animated crowd reaction from Chicago Fans
- Injury updates for Erik (Viking Raiders) and JD McDonough
- Wrestler Rob ‘Rage’ Thomson (45) passes away following wrestling match at charity event
- Plus: This Week In Wrestling Podcast Preview and revisiting the CNA hit job on John Cena 15+ years ago… NXT 11/7/23 and AEW Dynamite 11/8/23 Previews… Dolph Ziggler living the good life 😜 and more!
🔥WWE CROWN JEWEL 2023 REVIEW AND AFTERMATH: (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/wwecrownjewel23 Full Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4MW
====
WWE Raw Results (11/6/23):
- Damian Priest (c) and Finn Balor (c) def New Day (Non-Title Match)
- Shinsuke Nakamura def Akira Tozawa
- The Miz def Bronson Reed, Ivar and Ricochet (Faces Gunther for Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series)
- Creed Brothers def DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano)
- Zoey Stark won Battle Royal (Faces Rhea Ripley for Women’s World Championship at Survivor Series)
- Seth Rollins (c) def Sami Zayn (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)
====
==================
====
====
====
===============
