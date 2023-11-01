Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 11/1/23: Tony Khan ‘Major Announcement’ Pisses Off Fans; Bryan Danielson Out Until 2024; Von/Bron Morphs Into WrestleCrap; King/Bron Alliance Coming? NXT Halloween Havoc/AEW Dynamite Results; Paul Wight Returning To Ring; Impact Hits New Low; Rampage/Collision/Full Gear Previews; This Week In Wrestling Ratings And More!
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep 194) 11/1/2023 hosted by Don Tony
Some Topics Discussed:
- Lexis King (Brian Pillman Jr) promo at Halloween Havoc: Was he the one behind the Trick Williams attack?
- King Bron: Could an alliance be coming between Bron Breakker and Lexis King including a feud involving Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams?
- Von/Bron storyline quickly morphs into WrestleCrap
- NXT Halloween Havoc Night Two Results Plus: Lola Vice wins Women’s Breakout Tournament; Trick Williams returns and Melo is stunned; Baron Corbin/Ilja Dragunov feud coming; Wes Lee wants Dirty Dom’s NXT North American Title; Akita Tozawa taunts Meta Four throughout a Haunted House: for a match and more
- Bryan Danielson undergoes successful surgery for a broken orbital bone; will not return to the ring until early 2024.
- MJF vs Kenny Omega AEW World Championship Match lives up to the hype. But did the hype score a strong TV rating?
- Dynamite Deception: DT reveals a major omission by the elite media about the terrible AEW Dynamite 10/25/23 rating, and shreds their claims that NBA was the cause for the ratings drop
- AEW Dynamite 11/1/23 Results Plus: Tony Khan’s 655th announcement flops; Adam Copeland spears Christian Cage; MJF scissors Max Caster; ROH 6 Man Tag Team Titles change hands; Paul Wight (Big Show) to return to the ring; Young Bucks suddenly realize Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho are a team and much more!
- AEW Full Gear 2023: New matches added, latest news and rumors
- AEW Rampage 11/3/23 and Collision 11/4/23 Previews: El Hijo del Vikingo vs Penta vs Komander, Darby Allin vs Lance Archer, Swerve Strickland in action, The Acclaimed: ’69’ Day Title Celebration and more!
- AEW Fans: Do you also watch WWE/NXT programming? PLEASE VOTE HERE: https://tinyurl.com/DTAEWPoll (Discussion about the poll results on 11/8/23 WND episode)
- Impact Wrestling, one week after announcing the 2024 return of TNA, hits new lows in 18-49 Demographic: 0.00 (not a typo)
- This Week In Wrestling Ratings Complete Report: Roman Reigns is NOT the head of SmackDown’s table; The Miz/Imperium tops all; Okada/Danielson dwell the Dynamite cellar? Bron, Von and Dom tops NXT; Saturday Night’s not alright for MJF vs Kenny Omega; Natalya vs Chelsea Green Trick or Street Fight scores a ‘scary’ rating; Carmelo Hayes and Santos Escobar continue to dwell in the basement; Impact Wrestling enters Blutarsky Territory and more!


AEW DYNAMITE 11/1/23 RESULTS:
- Orange Cassidy (c) def Claudio Castagnoli (AEW International Championship Match)
- Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega def Angelo Parker and Matt Menard
- Gates Of Agony and Brian Cage def Young Bucks (c) and Hangman Page (c) (New ROH 6 Man Tag Team Champions)
- Hikaru Shida (c) def Willow Nightingale (AEW Women’s Championship)
- Bullet Club Gold def MJF, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn
- Creed Brothers def Angel Garza/Humberto Carrillo (Tables, Ladders and Scares Match)
- Dominik Mysterio (c) def Nathan Frazier (NXT North American Championship)
- Bron Breakker def Mr Stone
- Chelsea Green/Piper Niven (c) def Thea Hail/Jacy Jayne (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)
- Lola Vice def Kelani Jordan (NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Final)
- Ilja Dragunov (c) def Carmelo Hayes (NXT Heavyweight Championship)


