WWE RAW 10/30/23 REVIEW | CROWN JEWEL PREDICTIONS | NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC PREDICTIONS (TRIPLE EPISODE)
WWE RAW 10/30/23 REVIEW | CROWN JEWEL PREDICTIONS | NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC PREDICTIONS (TRIPLE EPISODE), hosted by Don Tony
EPISODE SYNOPSIS (w/TIME STAMPS):
- WWE RAW 10/30/23 Recap Plus: Gunther/Miz feud coming; Ricochet saves Sami but Sami doesn’t return the favor; Jey Uso wants the tag titles back; Drew McIntyre/Revisionist history; Creed Brothers upset Alpha Academy; Nakamura next challenge; tremendous Hart Foundation cosplay & more
- WWE CROWN JEWEL 2023 Preview and Predictions
- THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY PODCAST Preview: SNME/Halloween 1985; They Live hits theaters; The Brainbusters abruptly leave WWF; Jake The Snake Roberts slaps Miss Elizabeth; Steve Austin/Monday Nyquil skits; Goldust/Rocky Maivia TV debuts; Brian Pillman/Gun incident; John Cena wrestling debut; TNA Eliminate The Hate; The Muppets; But I’m Chris Jericho and more
- NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC 2023: Night Two Preview & Predictions
🔥WWE CROWN JEWEL 2023 RECAP AND REVIEW hosted by DON TONY streams LIVE SATURDAY 11/4/23 immediately following the live event (Approximately 4PM EST) LIVE LINK: https://youtube.com/live/_X8l8fmLhTg
NOTE: THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING RATINGS is now featured every Wednesday on WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE. This allows us to include the latest AEW Collision, WWE RAW AND NXT ratings.
WWE CROWN JEWEL 2023 LINEUP:
- Roman Reigns (c) vs LA Knight (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)
- Seth Rollins (c) vs Drew McIntyre (World Heavyweight Championship)
- Rey Mysterio (c) vs Logan Paul (United States Championship)
- Iyo Sky (c) vs Bianca Belair (WWE Women’s Championship)
- Rhea Ripley (c) vs Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler (Fatal 5-Way for Women’s World Championship)
- John Cena vs Solo Sikoa
- Cody Rhodes vs Damian Priest
NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC: NIGHT TWO 10/31/23 LINEUP:
- Ilja Dragunov (c) vs Carmelo Hayes (NXT Heavyweight Championship)
- Dominik Mysterio (c) vs Nathan Frazier (NXT North American Championship)
- Chelsea Green and Piper Niven (c) vs Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)
- Lola Vice vs Kelani Jordan (NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Final)
- Creed Brothers vs Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo (Tables, Ladders and Scares Match)
- Bron Breakker vs Mr Stone
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley
WWE Raw Results (10/30/23):
- Dominik Mysterio (c) def Ricochet (Non-Title)
- Creed Brothers def Alpha Academy
- DIY def Imperium
- Xia Li def Candice LeRae
- Seth Rollins (c) def JD McDonough (Non-Title)
- Chelsea Green def Natalya (Trick or Street Fight)
- Damian Priest def Sami Zayn by DQ
WWE Main Event Results (10/30/23):
- Katana Chance def Blair Davenport
- Akira Tozawa def Wes Lee
====
====
WWE Raw Post Show: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at DonTony.com
DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (patreon.com/dontony)
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on DonTony.com
Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 12PM (NOON) on YouTube
The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
WWE/AEW PPV Reviews following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
===============
