The Don Tony Show 10/28/23: WWE Crown Jewel Betting Odds; AEW Dynamite Rating TANKS; John Cena Promo Compares Solo Sikoa To AEW Personality; Logan Paul/Rey Mysterio Weigh-In News; 11/3 SmackDown Non-Spoiler Preview; Moxley’s Strange Idea w/Future Concussion Protocol; SmackDown/Rampage Results & More
The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 10/28/23).
-
WWE SMACKDOWN 10/27/23 results plus: Roman Reigns vs LA Knight Contract Signing; Logan Paul lays out Rey Mysterio; Bianca Belair wants to destroy Damage CTRL; Fun John Cena/Paul Heyman segment; Dragon Lee and Cedric Alexander tear it up; and much more!
-
WWE SMACKDOWN 11/3/23 TAPING PREVIEW (NON-SPOILER)
-
Reason REY MYSTERIO/LOGAN PAUL WEIGH-IN did not happen at 11/3 SmackDown tapings
-
JOHN CENA name drops AEW personality during 11/3 tapings, calls SOLO SIKOA a *********** (video)
-
JOHN CENA vs SOLO SIKOA and BIANCA BELAIR vs IYO SKY officially added to WWE CROWN JEWEL
-
LATEST BETTING ODDS for WWE CROWN JEWEL including very surprising odds for TWO WWE SUPERSTARS
-
STREET PROFITS and DRAGON LEE get new entrance music; DIY (Gargano/Ciampa) is next
-
LOGAN PAUL posts latest VADA Drug Test results on social media; addresses steroids allegations (Video)
-
AEW DYNAMITE 10/25/23 (Full Gear build, Sting ‘Gift’/Ric Flair Debut, Okada) rating TANKS, scores the lowest Wed night rating in SIXTEEN (16) months and tied for LOWEST 18-49 Demo in THREE YEARS (COMPLETE Ratings Report)
-
JON MOXLEY discusses his concussion suffered vs REY FENIX, offers strange ideas detecting future concussions and indirectly exposes a major problem within AEW and the elite media
-
AEW RAMPAGE 10/27/23 results & 10/21/23 COLLISION preview
====
=================
WWE SmackDown 10/27/23 Results:
- Street Profits def Santos Escobar and Carito
- Shotzi def Chelsea Green
- Dragon Lee def Cedric Alexander
- LA Knight def Jimmy Uso
AEW Rampage 10/27/23 Results:
- Konosuke Takeshita def Kyle Fletcher
- Abadon def Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay and Skye Blue (Faces Hikaru Shida on 10/28/23 AEW Collision)
- Mike Santana def Ortiz (No DQ Match)
==================
====
====
====
===============
