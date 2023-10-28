The Don Tony Show 10/28/23: WWE Crown Jewel Betting Odds; AEW Dynamite Rating TANKS; John Cena Promo Compares Solo Sikoa To AEW Personality; Logan Paul/Rey Mysterio Weigh-In News; 11/3 SmackDown Non-Spoiler Preview; Moxley’s Strange Idea w/Future Concussion Protocol; SmackDown/Rampage Results & More

The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 10/28/23).

Some Topics Discussed: WWE SMACKDOWN 10/27/23 results plus: Roman Reigns vs LA Knight Contract Signing; Logan Paul lays out Rey Mysterio; Bianca Belair wants to destroy Damage CTRL; Fun John Cena/Paul Heyman segment; Dragon Lee and Cedric Alexander tear it up; and much more!

WWE SMACKDOWN 11/3/23 TAPING PREVIEW (NON-SPOILER)

Reason REY MYSTERIO/LOGAN PAUL WEIGH-IN did not happen at 11/3 SmackDown tapings

JOHN CENA name drops AEW personality during 11/3 tapings, calls SOLO SIKOA a *********** (video)

JOHN CENA vs SOLO SIKOA and BIANCA BELAIR vs IYO SKY officially added to WWE CROWN JEWEL

LATEST BETTING ODDS for WWE CROWN JEWEL including very surprising odds for TWO WWE SUPERSTARS

STREET PROFITS and DRAGON LEE get new entrance music; DIY (Gargano/Ciampa) is next

LOGAN PAUL posts latest VADA Drug Test results on social media; addresses steroids allegations (Video)

AEW DYNAMITE 10/25/23 (Full Gear build, Sting ‘Gift’/Ric Flair Debut, Okada) rating TANKS, scores the lowest Wed night rating in SIXTEEN (16) months and tied for LOWEST 18-49 Demo in THREE YEARS (COMPLETE Ratings Report)

JON MOXLEY discusses his concussion suffered vs REY FENIX, offers strange ideas detecting future concussions and indirectly exposes a major problem within AEW and the elite media

AEW RAMPAGE 10/27/23 results & 10/21/23 COLLISION preview

🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 10/24/23 SPECIAL EPISODE & HUGE DT/KC ANNOUNCEMENT! (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/37pfs92d) Full Synopsis: ) Full Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4KN)

WWE SmackDown 10/27/23 Results:

Street Profits def Santos Escobar and Carito

Shotzi def Chelsea Green

Dragon Lee def Cedric Alexander

LA Knight def Jimmy Uso

AEW Rampage 10/27/23 Results:

Konosuke Takeshita def Kyle Fletcher

Abadon def Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay and Skye Blue (Faces Hikaru Shida on 10/28/23 AEW Collision)

Mike Santana def Ortiz (No DQ Match)

