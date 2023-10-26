Tags
Q+A w/Don Tony (Mailbag) 10/26/2023: Kairi Sane/WWE Return; Mercedes Moné Snaps at Fan; Should WWE Change Cody’s Story? NWA/CW Timeslot; Randy Orton/Survivor Series; Next DT Forbidden Door; Adam Copeland First Five AEW Feuds And More!
Q+A With Don Tony (EP85) 10/26/23, hosted by Don Tony
Some Topics Discussed:
- Is there any logical argument to support Cody Rhodes ‘not finishing’ or WWE ‘changing the story’ for WrestleMania 40?
- Kairi Sane/WWE return is imminent. With the current Women’s Tag Team division a mess, is it a bad idea to reform The Kabuki Warriors (with Asuka)?
- DT defends Mercedes Mone getting snippy with a fan confronting her about quitting WWE over Creative.
- Why was Paul Heyman talking with Ava Raine (The Rock’s daughter) on NXT 10/10/23?
- With the merger now finalized for a month, should TKO Group Holdings have changed more of the televised WWE presentation and/or product?
- NWA wrestling coming to the CW Network: What day and timeslot would best suit NWA that will attract the most viewers?
- Predict Adam Copeland’s first five feuds in AEW
- Plus: Thoughts on Randy Orton at Survivor Series 2023; Nacho Libre movie (2006); Nick Aldis as SmackDown GM; Shayna Baszler loves the Minnesota Vikings; Next DT Forbidden Door episode and much more.
- Our continued thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected directly and indirectly affected by the war in Israel.
🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 10/24/23 SPECIAL EPISODE & HUGE DT/KC ANNOUNCEMENT! (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/37pfs92d) Full Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4KN)
====
====
