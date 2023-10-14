The Don Tony Show 10/14/23: SmackDown Teases THREE WrestleMania 40 Matches; Roman Reigns vs LA Knight Set For Crown Jewel; NXT vs AEW 10/10/10 Ratings BreakDown; Nick Aldis Debuts As SmackDown GM; Kevin Owens Traded From Raw; MJF Cites Mohammad Hassan To Justify Antisemitic Angle; Tony Khan Caught Lying In Strange Tweet Mixing WWE Contract Tampering & Mother’s Hospitalization; Thoughts On Brian Pillman Jr Name Change; SmackDown and Rampage Results; Collision Preview & More!

The Don Tony Show (10/14/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

NXT vs AEW DYNAMITE: TUESDAY NIGHT WAR 10/10/23 results, complete ratings viewership breakdown and overall thoughts on both shows

NICK ALDIS debuts as SmackDown GM; ADAM PEARCE announced as Raw GM’

KEVIN OWENS ‘traded’ to SmackDown: Right move?

WWE SmackDown 10/13/23 results plus: ROMAN REIGNS/CODY RHODES, JEY USO/JIMMY USO, AND JADE CARGILL/CHARLOTTE FLAIR Face To Face; LA Knight vs Roman Reigns set for Crown Jewel; Pretty Deadly returns; Triple H major announcement; Carlito laid out by Street Profits and more

TONY KHAN’ latest vulgar tirades on social media and demeaning remarks towards WWE, John Cena, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels & Triple H: Edgy and cool or a turnoff and embarrassing?

TONY KHAN caught LYING by DON TONY? TK posts a strange tweet comingling WWE contract tampering and his Mother’s 2022 hospitalization. DT did the research and challenges the timeline of this accusation.

Sparking awareness or cheap heat? AEW ripped for adding ANTISEMITIC angle to MJF/Jay WHITE feud amid the war in Israel.

MJF statement justifying AEW using antisemitism in feud with Jay White: Do you agree?

CM PUNK spotted Friday in Orlando, Florida: Work? Play? Or Both?

BRIAN PILLMAN JR denounces his father on NXT TV and adopts a new name: Lexis King

Honest look at the first two weeks of ADAM COPELAND/AEW and drawing ability in 2023

ELITE MEDIA returns to ANTI-PUNK agenda spreading misinformation about CM Punk/WWE future

AEW RAMPAGE 10/13/23 results & 10/14/23 COLLISION preview

Pro Wrestler ‘KREEPY THE CLOWN’ arrested for, being a creep

Official Trailer and Poster for upcoming movie ‘IRON CLAW’, based on the VON ERICH FAMILY legacy and tragedy is released. And it seriously looks amazing (pics)

WWE SmackDown 10/13/23 Results:

Pretty Deadly def Brawling Brutes’

– Bayley def Zelina Vega

– Cody Rhodes (c) & Jey Uso (c) def Austin Theory & Grayson Waller (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)

– LA Knight def Solo Sikoa

AEW Rampage 10/13/23 Results:

Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker & Matt Menard def The Hardys & Isiah Kassidy

Skye Blue def Emi Sakura

Jay Lethal def Trent Beretta

Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def The Gates of Agony

