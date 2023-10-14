Tags
The Don Tony Show 10/14/23: SmackDown Teases THREE WrestleMania 40 Matches; Roman Reigns vs LA Knight Set For Crown Jewel; NXT vs AEW 10/10/10 Ratings BreakDown; Nick Aldis Debuts As SmackDown GM; Kevin Owens Traded From Raw; MJF Cites Mohammad Hassan To Justify Antisemitic Angle; Tony Khan Caught Lying In Strange Tweet Mixing WWE Contract Tampering & Mother’s Hospitalization; Thoughts On Brian Pillman Jr Name Change; SmackDown and Rampage Results; Collision Preview & More!
The Don Tony Show (10/14/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- NXT vs AEW DYNAMITE: TUESDAY NIGHT WAR 10/10/23 results, complete ratings viewership breakdown and overall thoughts on both shows
- NICK ALDIS debuts as SmackDown GM; ADAM PEARCE announced as Raw GM’
- KEVIN OWENS ‘traded’ to SmackDown: Right move?
- WWE SmackDown 10/13/23 results plus: ROMAN REIGNS/CODY RHODES, JEY USO/JIMMY USO, AND JADE CARGILL/CHARLOTTE FLAIR Face To Face; LA Knight vs Roman Reigns set for Crown Jewel; Pretty Deadly returns; Triple H major announcement; Carlito laid out by Street Profits and more
- TONY KHAN’ latest vulgar tirades on social media and demeaning remarks towards WWE, John Cena, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels & Triple H: Edgy and cool or a turnoff and embarrassing?
- TONY KHAN caught LYING by DON TONY? TK posts a strange tweet comingling WWE contract tampering and his Mother’s 2022 hospitalization. DT did the research and challenges the timeline of this accusation.
- Sparking awareness or cheap heat? AEW ripped for adding ANTISEMITIC angle to MJF/Jay WHITE feud amid the war in Israel.
- MJF statement justifying AEW using antisemitism in feud with Jay White: Do you agree?
- CM PUNK spotted Friday in Orlando, Florida: Work? Play? Or Both?
- BRIAN PILLMAN JR denounces his father on NXT TV and adopts a new name: Lexis King
- Honest look at the first two weeks of ADAM COPELAND/AEW and drawing ability in 2023
- ELITE MEDIA returns to ANTI-PUNK agenda spreading misinformation about CM Punk/WWE future
- AEW RAMPAGE 10/13/23 results & 10/14/23 COLLISION preview
- Pro Wrestler ‘KREEPY THE CLOWN’ arrested for, being a creep
- Official Trailer and Poster for upcoming movie ‘IRON CLAW’, based on the VON ERICH FAMILY legacy and tragedy is released. And it seriously looks amazing (pics)
WWE SmackDown 10/13/23 Results:
- Pretty Deadly def Brawling Brutes’
- – Bayley def Zelina Vega
- – Cody Rhodes (c) & Jey Uso (c) def Austin Theory & Grayson Waller (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)
- – LA Knight def Solo Sikoa
AEW Rampage 10/13/23 Results:
- Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker & Matt Menard def The Hardys & Isiah Kassidy
- Skye Blue def Emi Sakura
- Jay Lethal def Trent Beretta
- Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def The Gates of Agony
