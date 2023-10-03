WWE Fastlane 2023 Predictions (DTKC Show): Jimmy & Jey Uso To Cost Each Other Their Matches? A Good ‘Knight’ For LA; Drew McIntyre Next In Line For Seth Rollins? Iyo Sky Loses Title w/o Being Pinned? Should Jade Cargill Appear? DTKC/Crown Jewel Match Predictions & Much More!

Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show is back once again for WWE FASTLANE 2023 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS, presented by BlueWire.

DTKC run down the WWE Fastlane lineup, offer bold match predictions, and discuss what could follow leading into WWE Crown Jewel, Royal Rumble and even WrestleMania 40. Here is a brief synopsis of the matches and topics discussed during this episode:

Seth Rollins (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing Match for World Heavyweight Championship): Shinsuke Nakamura has been fire in this feud. After weeks of leaving Seth Rollins laying though, Seth will again get revenge. The finish will not be clean, and Nakamura will come out of the match fine. DTKC believe Seth Rollins retaining will lead to an even tougher opponent who may take his Title: Drew McIntyre.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been fire in this feud. After weeks of leaving Seth Rollins laying though, Seth will again get revenge. The finish will not be clean, and Nakamura will come out of the match fine. DTKC believe Seth Rollins retaining will lead to an even tougher opponent who may take his Title: Drew McIntyre.

Finn Bálor (c) & Damian Priest (c) vs Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship): DT predicted on Raw Post Show that Dominik Mysterio would regain NXT North American Championship. Judgement Day must all continue to carry Gold a bit longer. Balor/Priest retain, JD McDonough and Dominik will get involved. But will Jimmy Uso ultimately cost Cody/Jey the match?

John Cena & LA Knight vs Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa: John Cena will soon return to Hollywood but not before helping LA Knight solidify his elevation on SmackDown. The Bloodline will lose the match. But will it be due to Jey Uso and/or Cody Rhodes 'returning the favor' from earlier (see above)?

Iyo Sky (c) vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair (WWE Women's Championship): Bayley adding Asuka to the match could backfire for Iyo Sky. DTKC curveball: Iyo could lose the Title without being pinned. Asuka could be pinned by Charlotte Flair, making her a 15x Women's Champion.

LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro) vs Street Profits & Bobby Lashley (Six Man Tag Team Match): Whatever LWO combination we get, Lashley and The Profits will beat the LWO and leave them laying.

PLUS:

DTKC think WWE should introduce Jade Cargill to WWE Universe with an appearance at WWE Fastlane . Have her be a guest on Grayson Waller Effect . She can even leave Austin Theory ‘Jaded’.

DTKC pitch the idea of adding Jade Cargill to the faction of Bobby Lashley and Street Profits. Imagine Judgment Day on one side of the ring and Lashley, Cargill and Street Profits on the other. Holy Sh*t chants would be aplenty from fans.

Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso as early as WWE Crown Jewel?

Roman Reigns vs LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel with John Cena in the corner of LA Knight?

And more!

