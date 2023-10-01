The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 10/1/23: Tony Khan/Edge & The Hug; AEW/End Of An Era Reveal; Swerve Strickland: Next ROH Champion? High Praise For Becky Lynch/Tiffany Straton; Brian Pillman Jr/NXT Debut; Raw/TV Future & Going Back To 2 Hours; Dominik Mysterio Loses NXT NA Title & More!

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (10/1/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

Adam Copeland (Edge) scenario signing with AEW is very similar to when others (Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, etc) left WWE for other promotions

Was MJF retaining ROH Tag Team Championships over The Righteous at WrestleDream a mistake?

What will be revealed from Tony Khan’s ‘End Of An Era’ tease?

WWE decision pairing Becky Lynch with Tiffany Straton paying huge dividends

How will Judgement Day handle Dominik Mysterio losing NXT North American Championship? DT’s idea will piss you off

Looking at the future ‘loyalty’ towards WWE and why WWE ‘Lifers’ will be a thing of the past

Stock Market reaction to WWE SmackDown to USA TV Deal will result in the move of Raw and NXT to another network or streaming service (ie: Amazon)

Swerve Strickland: Future ROH World Champion?

As anniversary of Brian Pillman’s death approaches, WWE prepares for NXT debut of Brian Pillman Jr

Plus: Anticipating Tony Khan hugging Edge… Raw going back to 2 hours… Prince Nana finally gets an AEW shirt… Kurt Angle managing The Creed Brothers… Ciampa/Gargano and much more!

🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 9/26/23 (SPECIAL EPISODE) (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/2p98bmcx) Full Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4Gs

🔥WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 9/28/23 (INCLUDING NXT NO MERCY and AEW WRESTLEDREAM MATCH PREDICTIONS) Hosted by Don Tony. Download Link: https://tinyurl.com/4njp8ba2 Full Episode Details: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4GF

🔥WWE FASTLANE 2023 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS hosted by DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE TUESDAY 10/3/23 at 10PM EST on Patreon (http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony) & later posted ONLINE for EVERYONE at http://www.DonTony.com and all audio platforms.

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP81) 10/1/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP81) 10/1/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP81) 10/1/2023