Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 9/26/23 (Special Episode): Jade Cargill Signing w/WWE; Cody Rhodes’ Role w/Future AEW Defections To WWE; NXT Teases Brian Pillman Jr Debut; Nia Jax’ Controversial Return; Recent Releases; Cancellation Of ‘Heels’ and Praise For ‘Wrestlers’; DT/KC Debate CM Punk/WWE Return; Sting Retirement Match & Much More!
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE return for an absolutely loaded episode of the Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show, (recorded 9/26/23) presented by BlueWire. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed and details on next week’s DTKC Show already scheduled!
Some Topics Discussed:
- ESPN announces WWE signing a multi-year deal with Jade Cargill. Those within the pro-wrestling world and much of the IWC flooded Jade with congratulations and support. Some elements of IWC and media had an odd reaction to the announcement. Don Tony and Kevin Castle discuss Jade Cargill’s run within AEW, her current transition in WWE and when we should expect her on WWE TV.
- DT/KC discuss the importance of Cody Rhodes, who had a major role in bringing Jade Cargill to WWE and will be heavily involved with others joining WWE in the future. DT/KC also address an ongoing problem about AEW that was exposed with the WWE signing of Jade Cargill.
- Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Thunder Rosa, Andrade, Ricky Starks, Etc: DT/KC who could be next to sign with WWE once their AEW contracts expire
- Adam Cole, Miro, FTR, Jon Moxley, Etc: DT/KC discuss why many current AEW wrestlers would likely note return to WWE unless not resigned by AEW
- Nia Jax’ controversial WWE return and why it was the right move
- Recent WWE/NXT releases: Who could join AEW and who could end up back in WWE
- NXT airs first video teaser for the imminent debut of Brian Pillman Jr
- Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov have quite possibly the worst crowd reaction to a contract signing in WWE history
- Why Trick Williams instead of Dragon Lee was the right opponent for Dominik Mysterio and NXT No Mercy
- CM Punk returning to WWE for WrestleMania 40: DT/KC are completely split on the idea
- Should WWE consider Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns vs The Rock for WrestleMania 40?
- The cancellation of the TV Show ‘Heels’ on Starz after two seasons
- Rave reviews coming in for TV Show ‘Wrestlers’ on Netflix including praise for Al Snow and others within OVW
- Who should be the opponent for Sting in his retirement match?
- Plus: Gunther winning WWE World Heavyweight Championship… Toxic wrestlers… Dana White continues trashing Matt Riddle… Favorite old school wrestling themes and much more!
🔥Programming Note: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW will return NEXT TUESDAY 10/3/23 for WWE FASTLANE 2023 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS! It streams LIVE at 10PM EST on Patreon http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony and will be later posted ONLINE for EVERYONE here, at http://www.DonTony.com and all audio platforms.
Enjoy this episode, and continued thanks to all of YOU who spoke up and let us know how much you are enjoying the return of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show.
