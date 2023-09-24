The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 9/24/23: Saraya Robbed Or Just Delinquent? Rick Boogs Is Pissed; AEW Blocks MOX Videos; Wardlow/WWE Future; Revealing Raw/SmackDown Ratings Decline Since 2018 TV Deai; Dolph Ziggler/WWE HOF; Cody Rhodes vs Omos? Captain Lenny Pic Reveal; Happy 9:24 Day And More!

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (9/24/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

DT reveals how much WWE Raw and SmackDown ratings have dropped since 2018 TV deals with NBCU and FOX. And the numbers will surprise you.

Saraya claims all of her wrestling gear and 10+ years of personal merchandise was stolen and auction sales attempted. Or did Saraya fall into default with a storage company who took possession of their storage locker and sold off the contents due to months of unpaid fees?

WWE teases a feud between Cody Rhodes and Omos?

Rick Boogs is not happy about his WWE release

Is Dolph Ziggler a future WWE Hall of Famer?

Thoughts on AEW blocking Stevie Richards’ YouTube video discussing Jon Moxley’s concussion

Thoughts about Eddie Kingston holding ROH and NJPW but not AEW Championships

Wardlow mirroring Jade Cargill’s path to WWE

Showing love towards Johnny Rodz, Junkyard Dog, and SD Jones

Plus: NWO jumping the shark; Memories of Kaufman & Lawler on Letterman, Harlem Heat forgotten; Why shelf life of Public Enemy (Tag Team) was so short, Thoughts on James Romero (host of Wrestling Shoot Interviews) and more

Plus: DT reveals current photo of infamous ‘Captain Lenny’; When will DT call it quits in podcasting; Happy 9:24 Day and more!

