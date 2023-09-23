Tags
The Don Tony Show 9/23/23: WWE Releases Over Twenty: What Is Future For Each Released Wrestler? SmackDown Leaving FOX For USA; RAW Likely Leaving USA Network And Monday Nights? TKO (WWE) Stock Tanks; LA Knight Battling COVID; Knight/Cena Teaming At Fastlane? Jon Moxley Suffers Concussion; SmackDown & AEW Rampage Results; Collision Preview & Much More!
The Don Tony Show (9/23/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE releases over TWENTY WWE/NXT wrestlers including: Matt Riddle, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Rick Boogs, Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Dana Brooke, Mansoor and Mace, Aliyah, Top Dolla, Daba-Kato, Shanky, Riddick Moss, Emma, Ikemen Jiro, Yulisa Leon, and Quincy Elliot. DT discusses each release, who may end up in AEW/Impact/Indies, and who may call it quits.
- If you could convince WWE to rehire only one of the latest releases, who would you choose?
- WWE agrees with NBCU on 5-Year $1.4 Billion TV deal to move SmackDown from FOX to USA. Don Tony flashes back to 2018 TV Deals and explains why this could spell the end of Monday Night Raw and NXT on USA.
- WWE Raw moving to Tuesday nights and NXT to Wednesday nights in 2024?
- TKO (WWE) stock tanks 15% following announcement of SmackDown TV deal
- AJ Styles, LA Knight or Randy Orton: Who teams with John Cena at WWE Fastlane?
- WWE SmackDown 9/22/23 recap, news & notes including LA Knight pulled, tests positive for Covid, John Cena wrestles Montez Ford & Beck Lynch defends NXT Women’s Championship in dark matches (video)
- Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns returning to TV sooner than most expect
- WWE announces Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth, Australia which means a horrible live start time for many viewers (Get ready to wake up before sunrise!)
- AEW Rampage 9/22/23 results & 9/23/23 Collision preview
- Jon Moxley suffering concussion on AEW Dynamite leads to stupid remarks amongst some in the media
WWE SmackDown 9/22/23 Results:
- Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar def Street Profits
- Iyo Sky (c) def Asuka (WWE Women’s Championship)
- Austin Theory & Grayson Waller def Brawling Brutes
AEW Rampage 9/22/23 Results:
- Darby Allin & Sting def Luchasaurus & Christian Cage
- Orange Cassidy, Hook & Kris Statlander def Matt Mendard, Angelo Parker & Anna Jay
- The Righteous def The Hardys, Best Friends & The Kingdom (ROH Tag Team Titles Number 1 Contenders Match)
- The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (c) def Dark Order (AEW Trios Championship)
- Julie Hart def Skye Blue
- Santana def Bear Boulder
- Hangman Page & Young Bucks def Mogul Embassy (c) (New ROH 6-Man Tag Team Champions)
