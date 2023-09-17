Tags
The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 9/17/23: Jade Cargill Immediate WWE Future; Kris Statlander/Jamie Hayter To WWE Next? Tony Khan Silent About Wembley; ROH Stuck In The Mud; Ranking Samoa Joe; Remembering Abraham Washington & Manu And Much More!
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (9/17/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- Jade Cargill officially done with AEW and begins at WWE Performance Center this week. How will WWE handle her immediate future?
- DT explains why unless AEW gives Women much more TV time, Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter and others could end up in WWE sooner then maybe expect
- When was the turning point for John Cena when the fans truly let go off ‘Cena Sucks’ and embraced him as he is today
- Why hasn’t Tony Khan addressed the AEW All In (Wembley) attendance controversy?
- DT breaks down the biggest problem with Ring Of Honor’s current product and would Tony Khan give it the time to be repaired?
- Reflections on Kane’s WWE Hall of Fame career
- Ranking Samoa Joe amongst all time Samoan wrestlers
- Thoughts on Britt Baker losing last seven matches despite receiving Championship matches on AEW TV
- WWF Winged; WCW Heavyweight Championship, IC Title: Which Wrestling Championship Belt design is your favorite?
- Plus: Showing love for Toni Storm, Von Wagner, Bron Breakker and Paul Wight (Big Show); Remembering Abraham Washington and Manu; Zilla Fatu leaving Booker T’ ROW and more
- Plus: Would DT shave his mustache; DT appearing on Judge Judy; More love for Circos Bakery; Don’t buy Bolter Boxer Shorts; The infamous ‘Dump On The Stoop’ story retold and more!
