The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 9/10/23 ‘Stuck In Florida’ Episode: Should AEW Have Fired CM Punk? AEW Collision’s Future; DT’s WrestleMania 40 Match For CM Punk; The Bloodline Story Hits A Brick Wall; Drew McIntyre Replacing Randy Orton; WWE/TV Deal Updates; DT Flying Home To New York On 9/11 and Much More!

Note from DT: I ended up stuck in Florida (with the Mrs) for a few extra days due to Delta Airlines canceling our return flight last minute (Weather). My return flight to New York is now happening – on September 11th. Ugh. So, this episode was a first for yours truly: An impromptu live stream from my laptop in my Hotel Room in Fort Myers, Florida. A really fun episode talking lots about WWE and AEW, should CM Punk and Ace Steel have been fired, The Bloodline story hitting a brick wall, favorite Bray Wyatt moment, WWE HOF 2024 Candidates, When does LA Knight finish a story? Drew McIntyre replacing Randy Orton, Judgement Day’s future, AEW Collision’s future, even a ‘vision’ about a perfect WrestleMania 40 match for CM Punk and much more. Enjoy this episode; I had alot of fun recording it for everyone live.

