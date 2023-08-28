Tags
WWE Raw 8/28/23 Post Show: Bray Wyatt’s Death Was Preventable & Calculated Decision Likely Cost Him His Life; What Is A Cardiac Life Vest? DT Has Weird Live Moment With A Moth; WWE Payback Updates; John Cena To Appear On EIGHT Upcoming SmackDown Eps; TWIWH Preview; This Week In Ratings And More
WWE Raw Post Show (8/28/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Bray Wyatt’s death was preventable: Additional details surface surrounding Bray Wyatt’s death and it is sad and disturbing
- A weird moment during the show; Was it a sign? The moment DT talked about Bray Wyatt passing away not wearing his Cardiac Life Vest, a MOTH flew by his head live on the show (18 1/2 Minute mark)
- What is a Cardiac Life Vest? How does it work? How would it have likely prevented Bray Wyatt’s death?
- Huge news: John Cena to appear on EIGHT SmackDown episodes between September and October (2023)
- WWE adds a new Title Match to WWE Payback with a stipulation that could lead to a Title Change?
- WWE Raw Results (Payback Go-Home Show: Shinsuke Nakamura taunts Seth Rollins; JD McDonough pisses off Damian Priest; Chad Gable gets a Title rematch but not on PPV/PLE; Matt Riddle shows off his photoshop skills while Drew McIntyre snaps; Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark have a match Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt would have truly been proud of
- This Week In Ratings: SmackDown scores highest rating since Feb 2020; Gunther and Chad Gable get bragging rights while Hardys/Aussie Open lose over 100K; Impact continues to drop to levels even lower than NJPW; QT Marshall does not equal ratings and more
- This Week In Wrestling History Preview including audio memories (played here) from a very vulgar Kevin Owens, Juvi Juice, AJ Styles shooting on TNA during Impact and more!
🔥WWE PAYBACK 2023 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE streams LIVE TUESDAY 8/29/23 at 10PM EST on Patreon http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony and will be later posted ONLINE for EVERYONE here, at http://www.DonTony.com and all audio platforms.
====
WWE Raw Results (8/28/23):
- Damian Priest def Sami Zayn
- Viking Raiders def New Day
- Chad Gable def Ludwig Keiser by DQ
- Tommaso Ciampa def Bronson Reed
- Becky Lynch def Zoey Stark (Falls Count Anywhere)
====
==================
====
-
====
====
===============
