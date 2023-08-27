Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 8/27/23: CM Punk/Jack Perry Get Physical Backstage at All In; AEW Going Forward After All In; Cool Bray Wyatt/WWE Tribute; Gunther vs Brock at WrestleMania 40? Dom Dom To Turn On Mami? Is MJF Having A ‘Historic’ Title Run? Rusev Day: Biggest WWE Blunder In Recent History? And Much More!
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (8/27/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- Don Tony made the calls and has the latest on CM Punk/Jack Perry physical altercation backstage at AEW All In
- Reaction to Saraya winning AEW Women’s Championship, which happened to be the only Women’s match at AEW All In
- Bray Wyatt tributes continue to pour in, including many WWE stars getting Bray Wyatt tattoos over the weekend
- Will Dominik Mysterio ultimately turn on Mami? Or will Rhea Ripley ultimately turn on Dom Dom?
- Which opponent should Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania 40: John Cena, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar?
- Who will be the one to dethrone Gunther of WWE Intercontinental Championship?
- John Cena’s opponents revealed for WWE Superstar Spectacle (India)
- Off the success of AEW All In, DT discusses the biggest mistake AEW needs to avoid going forward
- Tony Khan boasts that AEW will gross more than $100 Million in 2023 but does not reveal how much was spent
- DT explains why AEW will never become a publicly traded company
- With a total of sixteen (16) matches in 2023 so far, is MJF really having one of the greatest Title reigns in recent history?
- DT defends Tony Khan and AEW repeatedly running TV events and PPVs in certain markets
- DT discusses Paul Wight being asked about the passing of Bray Wyatt by Denise Salcedo (Podcaster)
- Was WWE’s handling of Rusev Day the biggest blunder in their recent history?
- Plus: Thoughts on Raquel Rodriguez’ current WWE run; Edge unlikely to sign with AEW; Vince McMahon Sr vs Vince McMahon Jr; Mercedes Mone/AEW; DT compares Orange Cassidy to Maria Kanellis?
- A personal message to everyone having a hard time dealing with the passing of Bray Wyatt
🔥WWE PAYBACK 2023 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE streams LIVE TUESDAY 8/29/23 at 10PM EST on Patreon http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony and will be later posted ONLINE for EVERYONE here, at http://www.DonTony.com and all audio platforms.
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP77) 8/27/2023 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP77) 8/27/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP77) 8/27/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP77) 8/27/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
====
🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on www.DonTony.com
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
- The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 12PM (NOON) on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPV Reviews following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)