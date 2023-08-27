The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 8/27/23: CM Punk/Jack Perry Get Physical Backstage at All In; AEW Going Forward After All In; Cool Bray Wyatt/WWE Tribute; Gunther vs Brock at WrestleMania 40? Dom Dom To Turn On Mami? Is MJF Having A ‘Historic’ Title Run? Rusev Day: Biggest WWE Blunder In Recent History? And Much More!

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (8/27/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

Don Tony made the calls and has the latest on CM Punk/Jack Perry physical altercation backstage at AEW All In

Reaction to Saraya winning AEW Women’s Championship, which happened to be the only Women’s match at AEW All In

Bray Wyatt tributes continue to pour in, including many WWE stars getting Bray Wyatt tattoos over the weekend

Will Dominik Mysterio ultimately turn on Mami? Or will Rhea Ripley ultimately turn on Dom Dom?

Which opponent should Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania 40: John Cena, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar?

Who will be the one to dethrone Gunther of WWE Intercontinental Championship?

John Cena’s opponents revealed for WWE Superstar Spectacle (India)

Off the success of AEW All In, DT discusses the biggest mistake AEW needs to avoid going forward

Tony Khan boasts that AEW will gross more than $100 Million in 2023 but does not reveal how much was spent

DT explains why AEW will never become a publicly traded company

With a total of sixteen (16) matches in 2023 so far, is MJF really having one of the greatest Title reigns in recent history?

DT defends Tony Khan and AEW repeatedly running TV events and PPVs in certain markets

DT discusses Paul Wight being asked about the passing of Bray Wyatt by Denise Salcedo (Podcaster)

Was WWE’s handling of Rusev Day the biggest blunder in their recent history?

Plus: Thoughts on Raquel Rodriguez’ current WWE run; Edge unlikely to sign with AEW; Vince McMahon Sr vs Vince McMahon Jr; Mercedes Mone/AEW; DT compares Orange Cassidy to Maria Kanellis?

A personal message to everyone having a hard time dealing with the passing of Bray Wyatt

