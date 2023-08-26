Tags
The Don Tony Show 8/26/23: Remembering Bray Wyatt, Terry Funk and Bob Barker
The Don Tony Show (8/26/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Imagine as a wrestling fan, your all time AND current favorite wrestlers both pass in 24 hours. I (Don Tony) can’t express enough my thanks & appreciation to Terry Funk & Bray Wyatt for giving me so many memories. Not only inside but outside the ring. This episode pays an emotional tribute to both Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. A look back at their career highlights, greatest rivals, personal memories and more. Photos, videos and audio clips are included during this episode. We also share tributes posted from several of Bray Wyatt’s friends and fellow wrestlers. Sadly, during this episode, it was announced that Bob Barker passed away. He was 99! We take a few moments to pay tribute to him as well. If you were a fan of Bray Wyatt and/or Terry Funk, you will enjoy this episode. 🙏 (Recording Date: 8/26/23)
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on www.DonTony.com
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
- The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 12PM (NOON) on YouTube *NEW START TIME*
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPV Reviews following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
