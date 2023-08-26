The Don Tony Show 8/26/23: Remembering Bray Wyatt, Terry Funk and Bob Barker

The Don Tony Show (8/26/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Imagine as a wrestling fan, your all time AND current favorite wrestlers both pass in 24 hours. I (Don Tony) can’t express enough my thanks & appreciation to Terry Funk & Bray Wyatt for giving me so many memories. Not only inside but outside the ring. This episode pays an emotional tribute to both Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. A look back at their career highlights, greatest rivals, personal memories and more. Photos, videos and audio clips are included during this episode. We also share tributes posted from several of Bray Wyatt’s friends and fellow wrestlers. Sadly, during this episode, it was announced that Bob Barker passed away. He was 99! We take a few moments to pay tribute to him as well. If you were a fan of Bray Wyatt and/or Terry Funk, you will enjoy this episode. 🙏 (Recording Date: 8/26/23)

====

🔥WWE PAYBACK 2023 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE streams LIVE TUESDAY 8/29/23 at 10PM EST on Patreon http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony and will be later posted ONLINE for EVERYONE here, at http://www.DonTony.com and all audio platforms.

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 8/26/2023 online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 8/26/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 8/26/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 8/26/2023 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

=================

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS: