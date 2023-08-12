Tags
The Don Tony Show 8/12/23: Jey Uso/WWE Future After Quitting on SmackDown; Rikishi Tweets/Deletes WWE Payback Appearance? Rey Mysterio Blocks LA Knight out of US Title; Positive Bray Wyatt Update; Edge vs Sheamus Match Set; Bianca Joining Lashley Faction? Amazing Turnaround For Michael Cole; Twitter Warning For Wrestling Fans; AEW Rampage/Level Up Recaps; Next DTKC Show Airdate & More
The Don Tony Show (8/12/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Jey Uso, after laying out Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, proclaims he is “Out of The Bloodline, out of SmackDown, and out of WWE”
- DT discusses reason for Jey Uso taking time off and when he is expected to return
- Rikishi tweets and deletes promo poster for upcoming autograph signing that claimes he will referee at WWE Payback 2023
- Rey Mysterio defeats Austin Theory to win US Championship. Will this lead to a 3 Way Match (Mysterio vs Escobar vs Theory)? Could Santos Escobar ultimately turn on Rey Mysterio?
- Unification Match coming with WWE US Championship (held by Rey Mysterio) and NXT North American Championship (held by Dominik Mysterio)?
- Does Mysterio/US Title win block LA Knight from winning a WWE Championship anytime soon?
- Amazing turnaround for Michael Cole over last year. From being most hated after Sasha/Naomi statement to now embraced by most of IWC
- DT addresses a major problem most aren’t aware of resulting in many wrestling news and media flooding Twitter with clickbait and fake news
- Edge vs Sheamus to main event 25th Anniversary Celebration on 8/18/23 SmackDown
- WWE SmackDown 8/11/23 recap and review
- Will Bianca Belair join Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins and Bobby Lashley’s new faction?
- Shotzi absent and not mentioned as Damage Ctrl attacked Charlotte Flair and Asuka on SmackDown
- AEW Rampage and NXT Level Up 8/11/23 recaps
- AEW Collision 8/12/23 preview (CM Punk and FTR vs House Of Black)
- Q&A answered including: MJF and Adam Cole wrestling twice at AEW All In; Omos winning World Title; Kairi Sane/WWE return; Next Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show airdate and more!
🔥WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 REVIEW AND AFTERMATH HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/3uj4yk4v) (Episode Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4zh)
🔥WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 8/9/23 Hosted by Don Tony. (Download Link: https://tinyurl.com/yckcj8zf) (Full Episode Details: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4A6)
====
=================
WWE SmackDown 8/12/23 Results:
- Charlotte Flair vs Asuka went to a no-contest
- AJ Styles def Karrion Kross
- LA Knight def Top Dolla
- Rey Mysterio def Austin Theory (c) (New United States Champion)
AEW Rampage 8/12/23 Results:
- Darby Allin def Brian Cage
- Orange Cassidy (c) def Johnny TV (International Championship)
- Aussie Open def The Outrunners
- Saraya def Skye Blue (Advances to 4-Way Match for AEW Women’s Title at All In)
==================
====
====
====
===============
