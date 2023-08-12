The Don Tony Show 8/12/23: Jey Uso/WWE Future After Quitting on SmackDown; Rikishi Tweets/Deletes WWE Payback Appearance? Rey Mysterio Blocks LA Knight out of US Title; Positive Bray Wyatt Update; Edge vs Sheamus Match Set; Bianca Joining Lashley Faction? Amazing Turnaround For Michael Cole; Twitter Warning For Wrestling Fans; AEW Rampage/Level Up Recaps; Next DTKC Show Airdate & More

The Don Tony Show (8/12/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Jey Uso, after laying out Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, proclaims he is “Out of The Bloodline, out of SmackDown, and out of WWE”

DT discusses reason for Jey Uso taking time off and when he is expected to return

Rikishi tweets and deletes promo poster for upcoming autograph signing that claimes he will referee at WWE Payback 2023

Rey Mysterio defeats Austin Theory to win US Championship. Will this lead to a 3 Way Match (Mysterio vs Escobar vs Theory)? Could Santos Escobar ultimately turn on Rey Mysterio?

Unification Match coming with WWE US Championship (held by Rey Mysterio) and NXT North American Championship (held by Dominik Mysterio)?

Does Mysterio/US Title win block LA Knight from winning a WWE Championship anytime soon?

Amazing turnaround for Michael Cole over last year. From being most hated after Sasha/Naomi statement to now embraced by most of IWC

DT addresses a major problem most aren’t aware of resulting in many wrestling news and media flooding Twitter with clickbait and fake news

Edge vs Sheamus to main event 25th Anniversary Celebration on 8/18/23 SmackDown

WWE SmackDown 8/11/23 recap and review

Will Bianca Belair join Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins and Bobby Lashley’s new faction?

Shotzi absent and not mentioned as Damage Ctrl attacked Charlotte Flair and Asuka on SmackDown

AEW Rampage and NXT Level Up 8/11/23 recaps

AEW Collision 8/12/23 preview (CM Punk and FTR vs House Of Black)

Q&A answered including: MJF and Adam Cole wrestling twice at AEW All In; Omos winning World Title; Kairi Sane/WWE return; Next Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show airdate and more!

WWE SmackDown 8/12/23 Results:

Charlotte Flair vs Asuka went to a no-contest

AJ Styles def Karrion Kross

LA Knight def Top Dolla

Rey Mysterio def Austin Theory (c) (New United States Champion)

AEW Rampage 8/12/23 Results:

Darby Allin def Brian Cage

Orange Cassidy (c) def Johnny TV (International Championship)

Aussie Open def The Outrunners

Saraya def Skye Blue (Advances to 4-Way Match for AEW Women’s Title at All In)

