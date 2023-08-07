WWE Raw 8/7/23 Post Show: Sonya DeVille Torn ACL, Women’s Tag Titles Vacant: Sami Zayn AND Kevin Owens Injured, Tag Titles On Ice; Raw Review; Balor vs Priest For MITB Briefcase Coming? Nakamura vs Rollins AND Gunther vs Chad Gable @ Payback; Sheamus/Fake News; Cody Rhodes’ Next Feud; NXT/AEW/TWIWH Previews; Week In Ratings And More!

Some Topics Discussed:

Sonya DeVille suffers torn ACL; undergoes surgery and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships are once again vacant. DT and The Family wish Sonya a full and speedy recovery

Sami Zayn suffers serious elbow injury; will Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles also end up vacant?

Cody Rhodes reveals what happened backstage with Brock Lesnar right after their match at SummerSlam

DT thinks Damian Priest vs Finn Balor for MITB Briefcase could be in play

WWE Raw Results: Who’s next for Cody; New Number One Contender for Gunther; LA Knight/Miz confrontation; More problems for Judgement Day; New Day returns!

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett begin their commentary duties on Raw

Congrats to Iyo Sky, who received front page headlines from mainstream Japanese news media

A reminder about Sheamus’ recent ‘bitter complaints’ about WWE, Roman Reigns and more

LA Knight to throw out the First Pitch at 8/8/23 NY Mets game

This Week In Ratings: LA Knight leads SmackDown, MJF/Cole vs FTR leads Collision; Storm vs Shida bottoms out AEW; The Schism equals ratings?

This Week In Wrestling History Preview: Chris Jericho, Owen Hart and Razor Ramon WWE debuts; Hulk Hogan wrestling debut; R-Truth makes NWA history; The Rock joins NOD; ECW Born To Be Wired; WWE signs Seth Rollins; WWE Submission Sorority controversy and much more

NXT, AEW Dynamite, and SmackDown previews

WWE SmackDown Watch Party hosted by Don Tony returns for 8/11/23 SmackDown

🔥WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 REVIEW AND AFTERMATH HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Download Here: https:// tinyurl.com/3uj4yk4v ) (Episode Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4zh )

🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 PREVIEW, PREDICTIONS AND MORE! (SPECIAL EPISODE) DOWNLOAD HERE: http://tinyurl.com/2xz5v423 ) (Full Ep Link with synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4yk )

WWE Raw Results (8/7/23):

Chad Gable def Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet and Matt Riddle (IC Title Number One Contenders Fatal 4-Way Match)

Shinsuke Nakamura def Big Bronson Reed

Shayna Baszler def Zoey Stark

Ludwig Keiser def Otis

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods def Viking Raiders

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura def Judgement Day

WWE Main Event Results (8/7/23)

Indus Sher def Akira Tozawa and Apollo Crews

Nikki Cross def Tegan Nox

