WWE Raw 8/7/23 Post Show: Sonya DeVille Torn ACL, Women’s Tag Titles Vacant: Sami Zayn AND Kevin Owens Injured, Tag Titles On Ice; Raw Review; Balor vs Priest For MITB Briefcase Coming? Nakamura vs Rollins AND Gunther vs Chad Gable @ Payback; Sheamus/Fake News; Cody Rhodes’ Next Feud; NXT/AEW/TWIWH Previews; Week In Ratings And More!
WWE Raw Post Show (8/7/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Sonya DeVille suffers torn ACL; undergoes surgery and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships are once again vacant. DT and The Family wish Sonya a full and speedy recovery
- Sami Zayn suffers serious elbow injury; will Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles also end up vacant?
- Cody Rhodes reveals what happened backstage with Brock Lesnar right after their match at SummerSlam
- DT thinks Damian Priest vs Finn Balor for MITB Briefcase could be in play
- WWE Raw Results: Who’s next for Cody; New Number One Contender for Gunther; LA Knight/Miz confrontation; More problems for Judgement Day; New Day returns!
- Michael Cole and Wade Barrett begin their commentary duties on Raw
- Congrats to Iyo Sky, who received front page headlines from mainstream Japanese news media
- A reminder about Sheamus’ recent ‘bitter complaints’ about WWE, Roman Reigns and more
- LA Knight to throw out the First Pitch at 8/8/23 NY Mets game
- This Week In Ratings: LA Knight leads SmackDown, MJF/Cole vs FTR leads Collision; Storm vs Shida bottoms out AEW; The Schism equals ratings?
- This Week In Wrestling History Preview: Chris Jericho, Owen Hart and Razor Ramon WWE debuts; Hulk Hogan wrestling debut; R-Truth makes NWA history; The Rock joins NOD; ECW Born To Be Wired; WWE signs Seth Rollins; WWE Submission Sorority controversy and much more
- NXT, AEW Dynamite, and SmackDown previews
- WWE SmackDown Watch Party hosted by Don Tony returns for 8/11/23 SmackDown
WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 REVIEW AND AFTERMATH HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 PREVIEW, PREDICTIONS AND MORE!
====
WWE Raw Results (8/7/23):
- Chad Gable def Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet and Matt Riddle (IC Title Number One Contenders Fatal 4-Way Match)
- Shinsuke Nakamura def Big Bronson Reed
- Shayna Baszler def Zoey Stark
- Ludwig Keiser def Otis
- Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods def Viking Raiders
- Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura def Judgement Day
WWE Main Event Results (8/7/23)
- Indus Sher def Akira Tozawa and Apollo Crews
- Nikki Cross def Tegan Nox
====
====
====
===============
