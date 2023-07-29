Tags
The Don Tony Show 7/29/23: Rey Mysterio Suffers Legit Injury; WWE Tweaks Roman Reigns; LA Knight Gets His SummerSlam Match; Angelo Dawkins Gets A Makeover; US Title Match At SS Scrapped For The Rock/Grayson Waller? Vince McMahon Hospitalized; SmackDown/Rampage Recap; Britt Baker/Taya Valkyrie vs IWC Trolls; Dana Brooke Equals Ratings And More!
The Don Tony Show (7/29/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Breaking down the video of Rey Mysterio injury suffered (vs Santos Escobar) on SmackDown
- Roman Reigns appears on WWE TV and recent events only with Undisputed Championship, while Michael Cole and Wade Barrett focus mainly on Universal Title reign
- WWE pushing to have The Rock/Grayson Waller confrontation at SummerSlam
- Austin Theory/US Title defense moved from SummerSlam to 8/11/23 SmackDown
- WWE adds Slim Jim: Battle Royal at SummerSlam with LA Knight already the favorite to win it
- Additional details involving Vince McMahon’s recent spinal (vertebrae) surgery
- WWE SmackDown 7/28/23 recap and review
- AEW Rampage 7/28/23 recap, Scorpio Sky injury news and AEW Collision 7/29/23 preview
- Angelo Dawkins getting a ‘makeover’ as Bobby Lashley’s new faction begins to take shape
- Dana Brooke grabs top ratings honors for 7/25/23 NXT episode.
- DT pitches an interesting tag team partner for Dana Brooke that could get over on SmackDown
- Taya Valkyrie/Britt Baker receiving an unfair amount of hate from IWC over recent AEW Dynamite match (video)
- DT revisits the underlying problem embedded within AEW about Women’s Division. And adding more TV matches, house shows, trainers and the occasional women’s main event will not solve it
🔥NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH 2023 RECAP AND REVIEW streams SUNDAY NIGHT, 7/30/23 LIVE on YouTube immediately following the live event. LINK: https://youtube.com/live/Rl2W2UN50tE. It will be also be posted here and at www.DonTony.com Sunday evening after the live stream.
🔥WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW will stream LIVE TUESDAY 8/1/23 at 10PM EST on Patreon Discord http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony and will be posted ONLINE for EVERYONE immediately after the live stream here and on http://www.DonTony.com (TUESDAY NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT EST)
====
=================
WWE SmackDown 7/28/23 Results:
- Santos Escobar def Rey Mysterio due to referee stoppage (Faces Austin Theory for US Title on 8/11/23 SmackDown)
- L.A. Knight def Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis
- Bianca Belair & Charlotte Flair def Chelsea Green (c) and Sonya Deville (c) (Non-Title Match)
- Karrion Kross def Karl Anderson
- Jey Uso def Grayson Waller
AEW Rampage 7/28/23 Results:
- Brian Cage/Big Bill win Team Battle Royale (Earns a future AEW Tag Team Title Shot)
- Komander def Kip Sabian
- The Kingdom def Hayden Backlund and Myung-Jae Lee
- Hikaru Shida def Nyla Rose
==================
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on www.DonTony.com
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
- The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 12PM (NOON) on YouTube *NEW START TIME*
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPV Reviews following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
====
===============
