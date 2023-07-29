The Don Tony Show 7/29/23: Rey Mysterio Suffers Legit Injury; WWE Tweaks Roman Reigns; LA Knight Gets His SummerSlam Match; Angelo Dawkins Gets A Makeover; US Title Match At SS Scrapped For The Rock/Grayson Waller? Vince McMahon Hospitalized; SmackDown/Rampage Recap; Britt Baker/Taya Valkyrie vs IWC Trolls; Dana Brooke Equals Ratings And More!

Some Topics Discussed:

Breaking down the video of Rey Mysterio injury suffered (vs Santos Escobar) on SmackDown

Roman Reigns appears on WWE TV and recent events only with Undisputed Championship, while Michael Cole and Wade Barrett focus mainly on Universal Title reign

WWE pushing to have The Rock/Grayson Waller confrontation at SummerSlam

Austin Theory/US Title defense moved from SummerSlam to 8/11/23 SmackDown

WWE adds Slim Jim: Battle Royal at SummerSlam with LA Knight already the favorite to win it

Additional details involving Vince McMahon’s recent spinal (vertebrae) surgery

WWE SmackDown 7/28/23 recap and review

AEW Rampage 7/28/23 recap, Scorpio Sky injury news and AEW Collision 7/29/23 preview

Angelo Dawkins getting a ‘makeover’ as Bobby Lashley’s new faction begins to take shape

Dana Brooke grabs top ratings honors for 7/25/23 NXT episode.

DT pitches an interesting tag team partner for Dana Brooke that could get over on SmackDown

Taya Valkyrie/Britt Baker receiving an unfair amount of hate from IWC over recent AEW Dynamite match (video)

DT revisits the underlying problem embedded within AEW about Women’s Division. And adding more TV matches, house shows, trainers and the occasional women’s main event will not solve it

WWE SmackDown 7/28/23 Results:

Santos Escobar def Rey Mysterio due to referee stoppage (Faces Austin Theory for US Title on 8/11/23 SmackDown)

L.A. Knight def Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis

Bianca Belair & Charlotte Flair def Chelsea Green (c) and Sonya Deville (c) (Non-Title Match)

Karrion Kross def Karl Anderson

Jey Uso def Grayson Waller

AEW Rampage 7/28/23 Results:

Brian Cage/Big Bill win Team Battle Royale (Earns a future AEW Tag Team Title Shot)

Komander def Kip Sabian

The Kingdom def Hayden Backlund and Myung-Jae Lee

Hikaru Shida def Nyla Rose

==================

