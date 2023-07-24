WWE Raw 7/24/23 Post Show: Cody Rhodes Slaps The Bear; Rhea Ripley Destroys Liv Morgan; MMA Match For Ronda Rousey/Shayna Baszler? No SummerSlam Matches For Owens/Zayn? Corey Does Keiser; Latest LA Knight/Bray Wyatt Rumors; Congrats To Matt Riddle/Misha Montana; This Week In Ratings; NXT/AEW/TWIWH Previews And More!

WWE Raw Post Show (7/24/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.

DT recaps and reviews Monday Night Raw for 7/24/23. Strong matches throughout the show plus Face To Face confrontations between Gunther/Drew McIntyre and Ricochet/Logan Paul. Contract signing between Seth Rollins/Finn Balor leads to Judgement Day beatdown but no MITB cash-in. Several new matches added to SummerSlam, including an MMA match between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler?

Cody Rhodes slaps the bear, Rhea Ripley destroys Liv Morgan, Any heat on Logan Paul for the ‘laid and virgin’ remark (audio)? Corey Graves steals the show with a spot on impersonation of Ludwig Keiser (audio)! Trish Stratus is not happy with Zoey Stark, and did WWE plant seeds that could result in no matches for Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn, Damian Priest/Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam?

DT discusses LA Knight and Bray Wyatt rumors… Matt Cardona fake news story… This Week In Ratings and the WWE Women dominate again… This Week In Wrestling History/NXT/AEW Dynamite previews.

🍼👶 Congrats to Matt Riddle and Misha Montana who are expecting later this year!

WWE Raw Results (7/24/23):

Becky Lynch def Zoey Stark

Dominik Mysterio (c) def Sami Zayn (NXT North American Title Match)

Bronson Reed def Tommaso Ciampa

Damian Priest def Apollo Crews

Drew McIntyre def Ludwig Kaiser

WWE Main Event Results (7/24/23)

Nikki Cross def Kayden Carter

Sanga def Akira Tozawa

