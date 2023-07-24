Tags
Related Posts
Share This
WWE Raw 7/24/23 Post Show: Cody Rhodes Slaps The Bear; Rhea Ripley Destroys Liv Morgan; MMA Match For Ronda Rousey/Shayna Baszler? No SummerSlam Matches For Owens/Zayn? Corey Does Keiser; Latest LA Knight/Bray Wyatt Rumors; Congrats To Matt Riddle/Misha Montana; This Week In Ratings; NXT/AEW/TWIWH Previews And More!
WWE Raw Post Show (7/24/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
DT recaps and reviews Monday Night Raw for 7/24/23. Strong matches throughout the show plus Face To Face confrontations between Gunther/Drew McIntyre and Ricochet/Logan Paul. Contract signing between Seth Rollins/Finn Balor leads to Judgement Day beatdown but no MITB cash-in. Several new matches added to SummerSlam, including an MMA match between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler?
Cody Rhodes slaps the bear, Rhea Ripley destroys Liv Morgan, Any heat on Logan Paul for the ‘laid and virgin’ remark (audio)? Corey Graves steals the show with a spot on impersonation of Ludwig Keiser (audio)! Trish Stratus is not happy with Zoey Stark, and did WWE plant seeds that could result in no matches for Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn, Damian Priest/Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam?
DT discusses LA Knight and Bray Wyatt rumors… Matt Cardona fake news story… This Week In Ratings and the WWE Women dominate again… This Week In Wrestling History/NXT/AEW Dynamite previews.
🍼👶 Congrats to Matt Riddle and Misha Montana who are expecting later this year!
🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW (7/18/23) SPECIAL ‘AEW ROSTER” EPISODE! DOWNLOAD HERE: https://tinyurl.com/4dcvmw4m (Full Ep Link with synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4wv)
🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW (7/11/23) SPECIAL ‘WWE/NXT ROSTER’ EPISODE! DOWNLOAD HERE: https://tinyurl.com/yhm3j78p (Full Ep Link with synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4th)
====
CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 7/24/2023 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 7/24/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 7/24/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 7/24/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
==================
WWE Raw Results (7/24/23):
- Becky Lynch def Zoey Stark
- Dominik Mysterio (c) def Sami Zayn (NXT North American Title Match)
- Bronson Reed def Tommaso Ciampa
- Damian Priest def Apollo Crews
- Drew McIntyre def Ludwig Kaiser
WWE Main Event Results (7/24/23)
- Nikki Cross def Kayden Carter
- Sanga def Akira Tozawa
================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
-
WWE Raw Post Show: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
-
This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at DonTony.com
-
DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (patreon.com/dontony)
-
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on DonTony.com
-
Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
-
The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 12PM (NOON) on YouTube *NEW START TIME*
-
The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
-
WWE/AEW PPV Reviews following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)