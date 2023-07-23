Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 7/23/23: Big Plans For LA Knight At SummerSlam? Billy Gunn: Retirement Or Swerve; Cody Rhodes vs Bray Wyatt Feud Coming? AEW Women In WWE; AEW Used Movie Props For Blood And Guts? Umaga’s Son In=Ring Debut; Early Social Media Platforms; Vince Russo’s Legacy; Mount Rushmore Of Comedians, ECW Stars And More!
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (7/23/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE has big plans on the horizon for LA Knight; and it may still happen at SummerSlam
- Billy Gunn leaves his boots in the ring on AEW Collision: In-Ring retirement or an eventual turn on The Acclaimed and reuniting with The Gunns?
- DT’s list of current AEW Women wrestlers that could make it big in WWE
- DT rips the Abdullah The Butcher: Dark Side Of The Ring episode (Not Abby’s fault) and explains why upcoming Bam Bam Bigelow may not be much better
- Cody Rhodes’ next feud will be against Bray Wyatt?
- Addressing reports AEW used movie props during Blood And Guts match and if that’s a good thing
- Is Diesel vs King Mabel the worst WWE SummerSlam main event of all time?
- Thoughts on Zilla Fatu (Umaga’s son) first pro wrestling match
- Should Iyo Sky cash in Money In The Bank briefcase at SummerSlam?
- DT’s Mount Rushmore of ECW singles wrestlers: Terry Funk, Tommy Dreamer, Rob Van Dam and Shane Douglas
- DT’s Mount Rushmore of Comedians: Rodney Dangerfield, Richard Pryor, George Carlin, and Sam Kinison
- Who remembers Bolt, QQ and other social media platforms from the early 00’s?
- Who watches Good Mythical Morning and Review Brah on YouTube?!
- FMK: Linda McMahon, Vickie Guerrero and Dixie Carter
- Why do people in their 50’s looked so much older in the 1970’s and 1980’s compared to today?
- Plus: Tod Gordon’s upcoming book.. Vince Russo’s creative legacy.. Stairs, steps and ring entrances.. Reason why WWE never did WCW Tribute Show.. Should Kevin Owens turn on Sami Zayn and more!
🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW (7/18/23) SPECIAL ‘AEW ROSTER” EPISODE! DOWNLOAD HERE: https://tinyurl.com/4dcvmw4m (Full Ep Link with synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4wv)
🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW (7/11/23) SPECIAL ‘WWE/NXT ROSTER’ EPISODE! DOWNLOAD HERE: https://tinyurl.com/yhm3j78p (Full Ep Link with synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4th)
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP73) 7/23/2023 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP73) 7/23/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP73) 7/23/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP73) 7/23/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
====
🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.
NOTE: On the last Sunday of every month, a special non-wrestling theme episode of The Sit-Down w/Don Tony streams live. These once a month special episodes feature mostly non-wrestling discussion. But if something major within wrestling needs to be covered, it will during the show.
====
================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on www.DonTony.com
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
- The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 12PM (NOON) on YouTube *NEW START TIME*
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPV Reviews following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)