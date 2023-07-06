Tags
Q+A w/Don Tony (Mailbag) 7/6/2023: Drew McIntyre Dethroning Gunther; Cody Rhodes Winning Back-To-Back Rumbles; Solo Sikoa/WWE Champion; CM Punk vs MJF at All In; Greatest 2nd/3rd Generation Wrestlers; What If: Toxic Attraction; Ranking The Bloodline Storyline Among Best Ever; MITB Cash-Ins; Roman Reigns vs Pat McAfee And Much More!
Q+A With Don Tony (EP83) 7/6/23, hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Will Solo Sikoa ever become WWE Heavyweight or Universal Champion?
- Where does The Bloodline saga rank among the top storylines of the modern era?
- Drew McIntyre could dethrone Gunther of the Intercontinental Championship; but not just yet
- Are Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton the greatest 2nd/3rd generation wrestlers of all time?
- Will Cody Rhodes join Hulk Hogan (1990,1991) and Shawn Michaels (1995,1996) as the third ever to win back-to-back WWE Royal Rumble matches?
- WWE Men’s and Women’s Tag Team Championship Titles to receive a facelift?
- CM Punk vs MJF for the Undisputed AEW World Championship at AEW All In at Wembley?
- Would WWE have still split up Toxic Attraction if Mandy Rose was never released?
- Roman Reigns vs Pat McAfee for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at 2023 WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia?
- Making the argument that a MITB winner teasing a cash-in against a secondary champion (ie: Gunther) is not bad for business
- Plus: Jimmy Uso turning on Jey.. The Rock teaming with The Usos.. Midnight Express/WWE.. Chris Jericho vs Sting (One on One).. Haku/Last WWE run in 2001.. Favorite non-wrestling chat topics.. Respect for Lita vs Stephanie McMahon.. WWE Slam City.. Video game music and more!
====
====
