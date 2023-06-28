Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 6/28/23: AEW Collision (EP 2) Rating Tanks; Showbuzz Daily Shuts Down; Bryan Danielson Breaks Forearm and Out Until 2024; Jungle Boy Goes Hollywood; CM Punk/Dana Brooke Heel Turns Coming? Dynamite/NXT Gold Rush Recaps; Rhea Ripley Returns To NXT; Impact Hosting Pride Night And More!
Episode #182 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (6/28/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- AEW Collision (EP 2) rating tanks (down 27%) and suddenly IWC pundits say that ‘ratings don’t matter much in 2023’
- Showbuzz Daily, the sole source for wrestling TV ratings for many, shuts down and takes a shot at wrestling trolls on the way out
- DT addresses media who deceived fans for months about AEW Collision’ format, roster and overall product
- Bad news gets worse for Bryan Danielson, who broke his forearm at AEW Forbidden Door PPV and is done for 2023
- NXT Gold Rush Week Two 6/27/23 recap, review and TV rating (Main Event: Carmelo Hayes vs Baron Corbin)
- Rhea Ripley appears on NXT Gold Rush and has some words for Carmelo Hayes, Jacy Jayne and Lyra Valkyria
- AEW Dynamite 6/28/23 recap (Main Event: Sting/Darby Allin vs Chris Jericho/Sammy Guevara)
- As DT and The Family hoped for: ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry turns into ‘Hollywood’ Jack Perry
- CM Punk and Dana Brooke heel turns coming?
- Swerve Strickland/Keith Lee: AEW Blind Tag Team Elimination Tournament ‘randomly’ picks another ‘not so random’ tag team
- NXT 7/4/23 full show preview (Non-Spoiler) including ‘Loser Leaves NXT’ match featuring Creed Brothers vs The Dyad
- AEW Rampage 6/30/23, AEW Collision 7/1/23 and AEW Dynamite 7/5/23 Previews
- Impact Wrestling hosting ‘Pride Night’ 7/16/23 (Windsor Ontario Canada) raising $$ for The Trevor Project
- NWA hosting charity event 7/8/23 (Highland Park, IL) raising $$ to help 8-Year-old victim of 2022 Highland Park mass shooting
- And much more!
AEW Dynamite 6/28/23 Results:
- Jon Moxley def Tomohiro Ishii
- Orange Cassidy, El Hijo Del Vikingo and Keith Lee def Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker
- Hangman Adam Page and Young Bucks def Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds
- Ruby Soho def Alexia Nicole
- Sting and Darby Allin def Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara (Tornado Tag Team Match)
NXT Gold Rush Week Two 6/27/23 Results:
- Tiffany Straton (c) def Thea Hail (NXT Women’s Championship)
- Gallus (c) def Edris Enofe and Malik Blade (NXT Tag Team Championship)
- Nathan Frazier (c) def Dragon Lee (NXT Heritage Cup)
- Gigi Dolin def Kiana James
- Carmelo Hayes (c) def Baron Corbin (NXT Championship)
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)