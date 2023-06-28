Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 6/28/23: AEW Collision (EP 2) Rating Tanks; Showbuzz Daily Shuts Down; Bryan Danielson Breaks Forearm and Out Until 2024; Jungle Boy Goes Hollywood; CM Punk/Dana Brooke Heel Turns Coming? Dynamite/NXT Gold Rush Recaps; Rhea Ripley Returns To NXT; Impact Hosting Pride Night And More!

Episode #182 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (6/28/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

AEW Collision (EP 2) rating tanks (down 27%) and suddenly IWC pundits say that ‘ratings don’t matter much in 2023’

Showbuzz Daily, the sole source for wrestling TV ratings for many, shuts down and takes a shot at wrestling trolls on the way out

DT addresses media who deceived fans for months about AEW Collision’ format, roster and overall product

Bad news gets worse for Bryan Danielson, who broke his forearm at AEW Forbidden Door PPV and is done for 2023

NXT Gold Rush Week Two 6/27/23 recap, review and TV rating (Main Event: Carmelo Hayes vs Baron Corbin)

Rhea Ripley appears on NXT Gold Rush and has some words for Carmelo Hayes, Jacy Jayne and Lyra Valkyria

AEW Dynamite 6/28/23 recap (Main Event: Sting/Darby Allin vs Chris Jericho/Sammy Guevara)

As DT and The Family hoped for: ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry turns into ‘Hollywood’ Jack Perry

CM Punk and Dana Brooke heel turns coming?

Swerve Strickland/Keith Lee: AEW Blind Tag Team Elimination Tournament ‘randomly’ picks another ‘not so random’ tag team

NXT 7/4/23 full show preview (Non-Spoiler) including ‘Loser Leaves NXT’ match featuring Creed Brothers vs The Dyad

AEW Rampage 6/30/23, AEW Collision 7/1/23 and AEW Dynamite 7/5/23 Previews

Impact Wrestling hosting ‘Pride Night’ 7/16/23 (Windsor Ontario Canada) raising $$ for The Trevor Project

NWA hosting charity event 7/8/23 (Highland Park, IL) raising $$ to help 8-Year-old victim of 2022 Highland Park mass shooting

And much more!

🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW PRESENTS: WWE MONEY IN THE BANK PREVIEW, PREDICTIONS, AND MUCH MORE! DOWNLOAD the episode HERE: https://t.co/YozYwwoMOx (Full Episode Link: https://t.co/2yqRZsfFjr)

=======

CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 6/28/23 Episode 182 online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 6/28/23 Episode 182

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

==================

AEW Dynamite 6/28/23 Results:

Jon Moxley def Tomohiro Ishii

Orange Cassidy, El Hijo Del Vikingo and Keith Lee def Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

Hangman Adam Page and Young Bucks def Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds

Ruby Soho def Alexia Nicole

Sting and Darby Allin def Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara (Tornado Tag Team Match)

NXT Gold Rush Week Two 6/27/23 Results:

Tiffany Straton (c) def Thea Hail (NXT Women’s Championship)

Gallus (c) def Edris Enofe and Malik Blade (NXT Tag Team Championship)

Nathan Frazier (c) def Dragon Lee (NXT Heritage Cup)

Gigi Dolin def Kiana James

Carmelo Hayes (c) def Baron Corbin (NXT Championship)

==================

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS: