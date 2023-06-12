WWE Raw 6/12/23 Post Show: Roman Reigns’ Next Title Defense Set; Rollins/Balor and Cody/Dominik Set For MITB; Rhea Ripley Awarded New WWE Title; Damian Priest/Judgement Day Future; WWE To Rename Title Lineage? Gunther/Riddle Feud WWE Touring Germany; MITB/SummerSlam/AEW Collision News; Billie Kay (Iiconics) Pregnant; AEW/NXT/TWIWH Previews; Week In Ratings; Next DTKC Show Airdate And More!

WWE Raw 6/12/23 Review… Roman Reigns’ Next Title Defense… Rollins/Balor and Cody/Dominik Set For MITB… Rhea Ripley Awarded New WWE Title… Damian Priest/Judgement Day Future… WWE To Rename Title Lineage(s)?… Gunther/Riddle… WWE Touring Germany… MITB/SummerSlam/AEW Collision News… Billie Kay (Iiconics) Pregnant… AEW/NXT/TWIWH Previews… Week In Ratings… Next DTKC Show Airdate And More!

WWE Raw Results (6/12/23):

Cody Rhodes def The Miz

Becky Lynch def Chelsea Green

Damian Priest def Matt Riddle (MITB Qualifying Match)

Bronson Reed def Ricochet by DQ

Shayna Baszler def Raquel Rodriguez

Chad Gable def Erik (Viking Raiders)

Kevin Owens (c) and Sami Zayn (c) def Gunther and Ludwig Keisler (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)

WWE Main Event Results (6/12/23)

Natalya def Tegan Nox

Apollo Crews def Riddick Moss

