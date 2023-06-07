Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 6/7/23: Tribute To Iron Sheik (RIP); MJF/Adam Cole Feud Begins; Bron Breakker Challenges Seth Rollins; Main Event For AEW Collision Debut Announced; Dana Brooke Returns To NXT; CM Punk/AEW Ticket Sales; Dynamite/NXT TV Results; Forbidden Door Updates; Impact Against All Odds 2023 PPV Lineup; Jeff Jarrett’s ‘Heat’ And Much More!

Episode #180 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (6/7/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

🔥Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show returns! WWE Night Of Champions 2023/NXT Battleground Double Review and lots more discussed!

AEW Dynamite 6/7/23 Results:

Orange Cassidy def Swerve Strickland (International Championship)

Blackpool Combat Club def Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor

Hook and Jack Perry def Dralistico and Preston Vance (Texas Tornado Match)

Konosuke Takeshita def Shawn Spears

Kris Statlander (c) def Anna J.A.S (TBS Championship)

Jay White def Ricky Starks

NXT 6/6/23 Results:

The Schism def Diamond Mine

Blair Davenport def Dani Palmer

Baron Corbin def Trick Williams

Mustafa Ali def Joe Gacy

Eddy Thorpe def Damon Kemp

Scrypts def Dabbo-Kato

Thea Hail wins NXT Women’s Championship No.1 Contender’s Battle Royal

