Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 5/24/23: AEW Collision Debut Coming To Chicago; Alexa Bliss: NXT Mystery Attacked? Sabu Appears On AEW Dynamite; AEW DoN/NXT Battleground/Impact Under Siege Predictions; Fight Forever On-Sale Date; Degeneration Of Jade? And More!

Episode #178 of 'Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite' (5/24/2023) hosted by Don Tony

Some Topics Discussed:

It was the United Center Austin, it was the United Center all along: Tony Khan announces the United Center in Chicago, IL as the location for AEW Collision debut. AEW and CM Punk hold off from announcing Punk’s return to keep the focus on Double or Nothing PPV.

DT clears up the buzz surrounding legal documents recently sent by AEW to CM Punk

If you thought Sabu looked short in the ring on AEW Dynamite, DT explains why (there is a medical reason)

If Mandy Rose is not the mystery woman attacking NXT Stars, could it be Alexa Bliss? Why not Alexa Bliss?

AEW Fight Forever Video Game to finally hit stores Thursday June 29, 2023

AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 PPV Preview & Predictions

NXT Battleground 2023 Preview & Predictions

Impact Wrestling: Under Siege PPV Preview & Predictions

AEW Dynamite 5/24/23 and NXT 5/23/23 results

What’s next for Cora Jade? Could the Generation Of Jade about to be WWE main roster bound?

Degeneration of Jade? DT reiterates why it’s time for Jade Cargill to lose the TBS Championship

DT exposes funny tidbit about Tony D’Angelo ‘interrogated & arrested’ segment on NXT

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to battle in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match on 5/31/23 NXT episode

Congratulations to Brian Cage & Melissa Santos who are expecting their second child! And, Vic Joseph reaches six years signed with WWE!

AEW Dynamite 5/24/23 Results:

Orange Cassidy (c) def Kyle Fletcher (International Championship)

House Of Black (c) def Blake Christian, AR Fox & Gran Metalik (Trios Title Match)

Taya Valkyrie def Lady Frost

Roderick Strong def Daniel Garcia

Lucha Brothers (c) def Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta (ROH Tag Team Championship)

NXT 5/23/23 Results:

Lyra Valkyria def Cora Jade (Tournament Semi-Final)

Dabba Kato def Axiom

Tyler Bate def Eddy Thorpe

Nathan Frazer def Noam Dar

Hank Walker def Tank Ledger

Luca Crusifino def Von Wagner by DQ

Tiffany Stratton def Roxanne Perez (Tournament Semi-Final)

