Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 5/3/23: AEW Pre-Sale Passes 45,000 Tickets Sold; Indi Hartwell Relinquishes NXT Women’s TItle; Tessa Blanchard Joins XPW; Kris Statlander Update; AEW Double Or Nothing Updates; Scrypts Unmasked On NXT TV; AEW Dark & Elevation Done (For Now); Dyad Still Working NXT TV; MLW/Reelz Future; Bullet Club Mold
Episode #175 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (5/3/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- AEW All In Pre-Sale passes 45,000 tickets sold in less than 48 Hours
- Indi Hartwell relinquishes NXT Women’s Championship due to injury; new Champion to be crowned at NXT Battleground
- Thoughts on Tessa Blanchard signing multi-event deal with Xtreme Pro Wrestling (XPW)
- Kris Statlander nearing an AEW return and is the front runner to face Jade Cargill at All In PPV
AEW Dynamite 5/3/23 results: Four Pillars Tag Team Battle; Adam Cole/Chris Jericho brawl; Mox/Omega Cage Match build; Hikaru Shida returns; Bullet Club Gold story turning into Bullet Club Mold
- AEW Double Or Nothing 2023: Eight confirmed & rumored matches
- AEW Rampage 5/5/23 (Final Deletion) & AEW Dynamite 5/10/23 (Moxley vs Omega Cage Match) Previews
- AEW and PWT may soon pull Britt Baker ‘Black Eye’ shirt from their store
- AEW Dark and Elevation ending, all future in ring content to air on WBD
- Important details regarding future of Ring Of Honor and tapings for Honor Club
- The Dyad (Grizzled Young Veterans) still featured on NXT TV despite making public their contractual issues with WWE
- NXT 5/2/23 results and TV rating (Last week: 647K)
- Lawsuit between MLW and WWE may need to conclude before Reelz considers pursuing a new deal with MLW
- WWE finally ‘pulls the scrypt’: Axiom unmasks Scrypts on NXT TV (obviously revealed as Reggie)
- Congratulations to Will Washington, who joins AEW as Director Of Wrestling Administration
AEW Dynamite 5/3/23 Results:
- Orange Cassidy, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, & Bandido def Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker
- Saraya def Willow Nightingale
- The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn win Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale
- Wardlow (c) def Logan Laroux (Non-Title)
- Ricky Starks def Juice Robinson
- Darby Allin & Jack Perry def MJF & Sammy Guevara (Darby/Jungle Boy Added To AEW World Title Match at Double Or Nothing PPV)
NXT 5/2/23 Results:
- Wes Lee (c) def Drew Gulak (North American Championship)
- Jacy Jayne def Gigi Dolin
- Axiom def Scrypts
- JD McDonagh def Dragon Lee
- Joe Gacy def Joe Coffey
- Dani Palmer def Tatum Paxley
- Isla Dawn (c) & Alba Fyre def Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (Women’s Tag Team Championships)
