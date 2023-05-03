Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 5/3/23: AEW Pre-Sale Passes 45,000 Tickets Sold; Indi Hartwell Relinquishes NXT Women’s TItle; Tessa Blanchard Joins XPW; Kris Statlander Update; AEW Double Or Nothing Updates; Scrypts Unmasked On NXT TV; AEW Dark & Elevation Done (For Now); Dyad Still Working NXT TV; MLW/Reelz Future; Bullet Club Mold

Episode #175 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (5/3/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

AEW All In Pre-Sale passes 45,000 tickets sold in less than 48 Hours

Indi Hartwell relinquishes NXT Women’s Championship due to injury; new Champion to be crowned at NXT Battleground

Thoughts on Tessa Blanchard signing multi-event deal with Xtreme Pro Wrestling (XPW)

Kris Statlander nearing an AEW return and is the front runner to face Jade Cargill at All In PPV

AEW Dynamite 5/3/23 results: Four Pillars Tag Team Battle; Adam Cole/Chris Jericho brawl; Mox/Omega Cage Match build; Hikaru Shida returns; Bullet Club Gold story turning into Bullet Club Mold

AEW Double Or Nothing 2023: Eight confirmed & rumored matches

AEW Rampage 5/5/23 (Final Deletion) & AEW Dynamite 5/10/23 (Moxley vs Omega Cage Match) Previews

AEW and PWT may soon pull Britt Baker ‘Black Eye’ shirt from their store

AEW Dark and Elevation ending, all future in ring content to air on WBD

Important details regarding future of Ring Of Honor and tapings for Honor Club

The Dyad (Grizzled Young Veterans) still featured on NXT TV despite making public their contractual issues with WWE

NXT 5/2/23 results and TV rating (Last week: 647K)

Lawsuit between MLW and WWE may need to conclude before Reelz considers pursuing a new deal with MLW

WWE finally ‘pulls the scrypt’: Axiom unmasks Scrypts on NXT TV (obviously revealed as Reggie)

Congratulations to Will Washington, who joins AEW as Director Of Wrestling Administration

AEW Dynamite 5/3/23 Results:

Orange Cassidy, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, & Bandido def Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

Saraya def Willow Nightingale

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn win Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale

Wardlow (c) def Logan Laroux (Non-Title)

Ricky Starks def Juice Robinson

Darby Allin & Jack Perry def MJF & Sammy Guevara (Darby/Jungle Boy Added To AEW World Title Match at Double Or Nothing PPV)

NXT 5/2/23 Results:

Wes Lee (c) def Drew Gulak (North American Championship)

Jacy Jayne def Gigi Dolin

Axiom def Scrypts

JD McDonagh def Dragon Lee

Joe Gacy def Joe Coffey

Dani Palmer def Tatum Paxley

Isla Dawn (c) & Alba Fyre def Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (Women’s Tag Team Championships)

