WWE Raw 4/3/23 Post Show: WWE Announces Merger w/Endeavor (UFC); Bloodline/Sami/Cody Inspired By 80’s Storyline? Brock Lesnar Attacks Cody Rhodes; Matt Riddle Returns; Damian Priest Chokeslams Bad Bunny; Finn Balor’s Gruesome Injury; RIP Bushwacker Butch; Week In Ratings
WWE Raw Post Show (4/3/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Remember, Roman Reigns reaches 1000 days on May 27, 2023, which happens to be the same date as WWE King/Queen Of The Ring in Saudi Arabia.
- The Ultimate Dusty Finish: Don Tony sleep-storms and shares what he believes is Triple H’s inspiration behind shifts in The Bloodline, Zayn/Owens, and Cody Rhodes losing at WrestleMania 39. (Think Four Horsemen, Sting and Dusty Rhodes) You’ll be amazed how much it will all make sense
- WWE Raw 4/3/23 recap: Triple H announcement; Brock Lesnar attacks Cody Rhodes; Matt Riddle returns; Trish isn’t amused; Damian Priest chokeslams Bad Bunny thru a table!
- WWE announces a $21 Billion merger with UFC parent company, Endeavor: DT discusses all the latest news and why many within IWC will be triggered by this deal
- Remember when DT pitched the idea of Austin Theory having a brief run as ‘legend killer’? Pepperidge Farm remembers. Could this lead to Randy Orton vs Austin Theory feud?
- Finn Balor injury update (Warning: Graphic images)
- DT pays tribute to WWE Hall Of Famer Bushwacker Butch (RIP)
- Natalya celebrating 15-year anniversary of her WWE main roster debut (4/3/08)
- Recommended viewing: Ariel Helwani interviews Gunther (video/audio preview)
- NXT 4/4/23 and AEW Dynamite 4/5/23 previews
- This Week In Wrestling History (Season 2 Episode 14 preview)
- The Week In Ratings (3/24/23 – 3/31/23): WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, MLW Underground, Impact Wrestling, NJPW and the DEBUT of AEW All Access
WWE Raw Results (4/3/23):
- Omos def Elias
- Austin Theory (c) def Rey Mysterio (Non-Title Match)
- Kevin Owens (c) & Sami Zayn (c) def Street Profits (Non-Title Match)
- Bobby Lashley def Mustafa Ali
- Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan def Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai (Earns Tag Title Shot on 4/10 Raw)
- Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar def Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa
WWE Main Event Results (4/3/23)
- Rick Boogs def Cedric Alexander
- Bronson Reed def Dexter Lumis
