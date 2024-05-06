Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 5/6/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 5/6/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed. This was a loaded show and easily one of the best episodes done in years. Enjoy!

WWE RAW 5/6/24 RECAP AND REVIEW (FROM HARTFORD, CT): First RAW post WWE Draft.. King and Queen Of The Ring Tournament matches begin.. Gunther vs Sheamus.. Jey Uso vs Finn Balor.. Ricochet vs Ilja Dragunov.. Dakota Kai vs Lyra Valkyria.. Iyo Sky vs Natalya, Chad Gable vs Bronson Reed and more

If you are a Peacock subscriber, get ready for some substantial increases WWE BACKLASH 2024 PREDICTIONS CONTEST WINNERS FROM OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERS AND PATREON FAMILY REVEALED: Congratulations to the winners!

Congratulations to the winners! LIVE LISTENER CALLS RETURNING TO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 888-844-DTKC (888-844-3852): Beginning 5/13/24, DT and Kev will be taking live calls during our weekly shows!

Beginning 5/13/24, DT and Kev will be taking live calls during our weekly shows! PLUS: VAHALLA pregnancy update.. EMMA and MADCAP MOSS get married.. REFERREE JESSIKA CARR makes WWE history and more!

