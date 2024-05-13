Tags
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 5/13/24
The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 5/13/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.
- WWE RAW 5/13/24 RECAP AND REVIEW (FROM GREENVILLE, SC): Drew McIntyre plants WHC seeds for The Castle.. Awesome Truth have new Number One Contenders for Tag Titles.. Judgement Day warms up to Carlito?.. KOR/QOR Quarterfinals: Jey Uso vs Ilja Dragunov, Gunther vs Kofi Kingston, Shayna Baszler vs Iyo Sky, Lyra Valkyria vs Zoey Stark.. Lillian Garcia appears and more
- WITH THE LATEST ROMAN REIGNS/SOLO SIKOA TWIST, IS THE BLOODLINE STORYLINE JUMPING THE SHARK? An interesting discussion about Roman Reigns and The Bloodline which ends with a fabulous idea by Kev Castle. An idea that could lead to the storyline swerve of the decade.
- VINCE MCMAHON LEGAL TEAM FILES MEMORANDUM AGAINST JANEL GRANT: This latest statement gets very salacious, very explicit and very dirty. DT and Kev unpack and undress it all
- UNCLE HOWDY LIKES ALEXA BLISS’ FLOORING: DT and Kev discuss the latest QR Code teasers and why the dates 5/16/24 and 5/25/24 are important dates on the ‘Wyatt Calendar’
- WWE ‘FLIPS’ ON SPEED CHAMPIONSHIP DIRECTION AFTER RICOCHET POSTS BIZZARE VIDEO: After DT and Kev reveal some surprising info, you’ll ask the question: WTF is Ricochet complaining about?
- WWE KING/QUEEN OF THE RING 2024: Current lineup, latest news and rumors
- DAMIAN PRIEST SIGNS MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION TO REMAIN WITH WWE. BECKY LYNCH IS NEXT: Ignore the fake news reports that Becky Lynch could leave WWE for AEW. DT/KC discuss the latest on Becky Lynch and WWE
- NATALYA NEXT TO TRANSITION AS WWE AGENT? As her contract ends in 2024, Natalya and WWE have yet to agree on a new contract.
- AEW/WARNER BROS DISCOVERY NEWS (DTKC EXCLUSIVE): One year ago, wrestling media world not named DTKC falsely reported 5 Year/$1.4 billion AEW TV contract extension. This year, wrestling news media, except for DTKC, is RADIO SILENT about AEW’s TV future with WBD. DT and Kev discuss some big news coming for AEW and their TV future
- FLORIDA DISTRICT ATTORNEY DISMISSES ALL GUN CHARGES AGAINST CASH WHEELER: Florida DA has decided not to pursue gun charges against FTR Cash Wheeler. DT/KC with all the latest on this sudden change to the case
-
PLUS: LIVE LISTENER CALLS RETURN! The phone lines have returned! And you can talk live with Don Tony and Kevin Castle next week by dialing 888-844-DTKC (888-844-3852)
====
CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW (5/13/24) EPISODE online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (5/13/24)
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (5/13/24)
CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS ONLY VERSION of DTKC SHOW (5/13/24) **AVAILABLE ONLINE TUE 5/14/24 AFTER 4PM ET**
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
====
