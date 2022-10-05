Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 10/05/22: Andrade & Sammy Guevara Backstage Fight; Saraya vs Britt Baker AEW Unsanctioned Match? FTR: AEW Smoke & Mirrors Tour 2022; Joe Gacy / NXT White Rabbit Tease; AEW Dynamite & NXT Recaps
Episode #146 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (10/05/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- DT called it: Andrade El Idolo is the latest to culture clash w/AEW Pillar (Sammy Guevara) & once again, twitter words lead to backstage fight (pics)
- Tony Khan sends Andrade home & cancels AEW Career vs Mask Match (vs 10)
- DT exposes startling AEW statistics for FTR in 2022 that will leave you scratching your head
- Preview: DT to discuss the truth of ‘outside investigation’ claims by Tony Khan over CM Punk/EVP fight
- ‘Punk Was Right’: As time goes by, more will realize Punk was right calling out Media & AEW EVPs
- AEW Dynamite: 3 Year Anniversary Show recap; Rampage & Battle Of The Belts IV preview
- Tony Khan wants AEW ‘Scissoring’ to be this generation’s DX Chop
- AEW leading to an ‘unsanctioned match’ between Saraya and Britt Baker?
- Ruby Soho provides injury update (pic)
- Confirmed: Colt Cabana never attempted to clear up months of erroneous reports he was demoted & moved to ROH due to CM Punk
- NXT 9/26/22 results and TV rating
- Joe Gacy ‘Rabbit’ tease during The Grayson Waller Effect w/Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade (pic)
- NXT Halloween Havoc current lineup with Ambulance and Weapons Matches added
- Reason behind latest NXT color changes made eff 10/4/22
- DT’s previous injury update on Tony D’Angelo is now confirmed
- Showing some love for ‘the other brother’, Damon Kemp
- Impact Wrestling ‘Bound For Glory’ 10/7/22 lineup
- Remembering Brian Pillman, who passed away 25 years ago (10/5/97)
Don Tony and our extended family who tune in each week send out thoughts to everyone who is and has been affected by Hurricane Ian. Stay safe and stay strong.
AEW Dynamite: Three Year Anniversary Show Results (10/05/22):
- MJF def Wheeler Yuta
- Wardlow (c) def Brian Cage w/Prince Nana (TNT Title Match)
- Darby Allin def Jay Lethal
- Toni Storm, Athena & Willow Nightingale (w/Saraya) def Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb & Penelope Ford (w/Britt Baker)
- Hangman Page def Rush
- Luchasaurus def Fuego Del Sol
- Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara def Daniel Garcia & Bryan Danielson
NXT Results (10/04/22):
- Carmelo Hayes def Oro Mensah
- Von Wagner def Andre Chase (NXT NA Championship Qualifier at Halloween Havoc)
- Wendy Choo def Lash Legend
- Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark def Toxic Attraction (#1 Contenders Match for Women’s Tag Titles)
- Julius Creed def Duke Hudson
- Xyon Quinn defeated Hank Walker
- Pretty Deadly (c) def Brawling Brutes (NXT Tag Team Title Match)
This episode of The Don Tony Show is sponsored by MANSCAPED
Use the Promo Code: DONTONY to get FREE SHIPPING and 20% off THE PERFORMANCE PACKAGE 4.0!
