WWE Money In The Bank 2022 Review: Liv Wins MITB & Women’s Title! WWE Cryptic Video Teases Edge Return; Theory Wins Men’s MITB; Usos v Street Profits MOTY?

You only Liv once! Liv Morgan not only wins Women’s MITB but cashes in and wins SmackDown Women’s Championship defeating Ronda Rousey!… Theory loses the United States Championship (to Bobby Lashley) but gains the MITB Briefcase!… A cryptic video aired that DT believes is teasing the return of Edge: Check out the clips with DT and you decide!… Tag Team MOTY? The Usos and Street Profits have an absolute banger of a match with an ending that will lead to a rematch at SummerSlam… Bianca Belair retains her Title but Carmella has the last laugh… This and much more is discussed during your WWE Money In The Bank 2022 Post Show Review hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV. Enjoy!

WWE Money In The Bank 2022 Results:

Liv Morgan def Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi and Becky Lynch (Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match)

Bobby Lashley def Theory (c) (New United States Champion)

Bianca Belair (c) def Carmella (Raw Women’s Championship)

The Usos (c) def Street Profits (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)

Ronda Rousey (c) def Natalya (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Liv Morgan def Ronda Rousey (c) (New SmackDown Women’s Champion)

Theory def Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, Riddle and Madcap Moss (Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match)

