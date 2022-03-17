Q&A w/ Don Tony 3/17/22: AEW Hits Ratings Plateau; WWE PPV Coming To UK (Sept 2022); Impact Wrestling’s Days Numbered?

Q&A With Don Tony (EP60) (YouTube Members Only Live Stream) brought to you by Blue Wire (http://www.bluewirepods.com). Thank you to everyone who joined DT live. Lots of live Q&A with awesome topics of conversation.

Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):

0:00 Show open + programming change for 3/24/22 live stream

4:59 AEW Dynamite may have plateaued in the ratings. Should it cause some concern?

13:24 News sites continue to compare AEW ratings from a year ago (despite TV roster being quite different)

15:10 Q&A: Will AEW outlast Impact Wrestling; and why Impact’s days could legit be numbered

25:19 DT explains why AEW can lose money every year for a decade and hardly affect the Khan bank book

30:05 WWE officially announces their newest signings including Rok-C, Bianca Carelli, Fallon Henley

31:41 Q&A: JWow? Jenna Morasca? Jay Leno? Worst celebrity wrestler of all time

39:27 Q&A: The future of Dana Brooke if released by WWE

40:57 Defending Jim Ross’ 2022 Commentary; Mike Tyson releasing ear shaped edibles

50:45 Q&A: What if Sting (instead of Hulk Hogan) was the third man of the NWO?

54:03 Q&A: Top 3 Play by Play and Color commentators of all time

56:22 Rob Bartlett: The worst wrestling commentator ever; favorite Japanese & Mexican wrestlers

59:25 Details: WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage (3/18/22) Watch Parties hosted by Don Tony

1:00:53 Q&A: Who was the worst WWE Champion of all time

1:04:45 Q&A: Which happens first: Street Profits turn heel or Randy Orton turning on Riddle

1:12:45 WWE to host a Premium Live Event (PPV) September 3, 2022 in the UK?

1:16:20 Q&A: WWE to host one of the ‘Big Four’ in Saudi Arabia; Robert Roode / Dolph Ziggler split

1:18:66 Show close

