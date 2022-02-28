Breakfast Soup RAW 02/28/2022: WWE Raw Review; AJ Styles vs Edge At WrestleMania 38; WWE Unified Championship? Finn Balor Wins US Title

RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 29 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and Mish

Topics Discussed (Time Stamps): 0:00 Show open

2:45 AJ Styles accepts Edge’s WrestleMania 38 challenge along with a pair of Concertos!

7:02 Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair joins Charlotte vs Ronda Rousey for WrestleMania 38: Night One

12:36 DT thinks WWE should debut a Unified Title for any Champion who holds Universal & WWE Championship at the same time

21:42 WWE Raw 2/28/22 review

23:10 Bianca Belair whips the crap out of Becky Lynch. A ‘cutting’ receipt coming from Becky Lynch?

27:27 Opening Raw segment + Owens/Rollins vs Alpha Academy

30:35 Omos vs T-Bar + Ciampa vs Roode

33:40 DT fears WWE will air Reggie & Dana Brooke and Tozawa & Tamina on double dates

35:56 WWE has a Thumbnail Faux Pa’ on Twitter involving The Miz and Hitler?

37:02 Fallout from Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs’ Tweet on Russia / Ukraine War: Will it cost him inducting Undertaker into WWE HOF?

41:20 The Mysterios vs Hurt Business + Finn Balor wins US Title + Damian Priest turns on the fans

48:53 RK-Bro vs Street Profits + Injury scare for Randy Orton?

52:31 Should WWE have so many ‘turns’ right before WrestleMania 38?

58:39 Veer Mahaan ties Emmalina + Vince McMahon / Austin Theory tease Pat McAfee Show appearance

1:01:39 DT/Mish watched ‘Corey & Carmella’ Debut episode

1:05:28 Corey Graves teases the return of Elias?

1:07:03 Hulk Hogan divorces second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, already in another relationship (Pics)

1:09:49 Shane McMahon spotted at MSG (Pics)

1:12:54 Impact Wrestling (2/24/22), AEW Rampage & WWE SmackDown 2/25/22 ratings

1:13:20 NXT 3/1/22 + AEW Dynamite 3/2/22 previews

1:23:26 Tony Khan to reveal ‘massive’ surprise during 3/2/22 AEW Dynamite

1:26:38 Show close

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 02/28/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows WWE Raw Results (2/28/22): Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins def Alpha Academy (c) (Non-Title Match)

Omos def T-Bar

Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan def Becky Lynch, Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H

Tommaso Ciampa def Robert Roode

Reggie & Dana Brooke def Akira Tozawa & Tamina

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin def Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Street Profits def RK-Bro

Finn Balor def Damian Priest (c) (New United States Champion) WWE Main Event Results (2/28/2022): Veer Mahaan def Matt A Raz

Austin Theory def Apollo Crews =================

