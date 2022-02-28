Tags
Breakfast Soup RAW 02/28/2022: WWE Raw Review; AJ Styles vs Edge At WrestleMania 38; WWE Unified Championship? Finn Balor Wins US Title
RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 29 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and Mish
Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):
- 0:00 Show open
- 2:45 AJ Styles accepts Edge’s WrestleMania 38 challenge along with a pair of Concertos!
- 7:02 Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair joins Charlotte vs Ronda Rousey for WrestleMania 38: Night One
- 12:36 DT thinks WWE should debut a Unified Title for any Champion who holds Universal & WWE Championship at the same time
- 21:42 WWE Raw 2/28/22 review
- 23:10 Bianca Belair whips the crap out of Becky Lynch. A ‘cutting’ receipt coming from Becky Lynch?
- 27:27 Opening Raw segment + Owens/Rollins vs Alpha Academy
- 30:35 Omos vs T-Bar + Ciampa vs Roode
- 33:40 DT fears WWE will air Reggie & Dana Brooke and Tozawa & Tamina on double dates
- 35:56 WWE has a Thumbnail Faux Pa’ on Twitter involving The Miz and Hitler?
- 37:02 Fallout from Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs’ Tweet on Russia / Ukraine War: Will it cost him inducting Undertaker into WWE HOF?
- 41:20 The Mysterios vs Hurt Business + Finn Balor wins US Title + Damian Priest turns on the fans
- 48:53 RK-Bro vs Street Profits + Injury scare for Randy Orton?
- 52:31 Should WWE have so many ‘turns’ right before WrestleMania 38?
- 58:39 Veer Mahaan ties Emmalina + Vince McMahon / Austin Theory tease Pat McAfee Show appearance
- 1:01:39 DT/Mish watched ‘Corey & Carmella’ Debut episode
- 1:05:28 Corey Graves teases the return of Elias?
- 1:07:03 Hulk Hogan divorces second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, already in another relationship (Pics)
- 1:09:49 Shane McMahon spotted at MSG (Pics)
- 1:12:54 Impact Wrestling (2/24/22), AEW Rampage & WWE SmackDown 2/25/22 ratings
- 1:13:20 NXT 3/1/22 + AEW Dynamite 3/2/22 previews
- 1:23:26 Tony Khan to reveal ‘massive’ surprise during 3/2/22 AEW Dynamite
- 1:26:38 Show close
WWE Raw Results (2/28/22):
- Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins def Alpha Academy (c) (Non-Title Match)
- Omos def T-Bar
- Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan def Becky Lynch, Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H
- Tommaso Ciampa def Robert Roode
- Reggie & Dana Brooke def Akira Tozawa & Tamina
- Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin def Rey & Dominik Mysterio
- Street Profits def RK-Bro
- Finn Balor def Damian Priest (c) (New United States Champion)
WWE Main Event Results (2/28/2022):
- Veer Mahaan def Matt A Raz
- Austin Theory def Apollo Crews
