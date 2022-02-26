Tags
The Don Tony Show 2/26/22: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar Now Unification Match; Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory At WrestleMania 38? Tammy Sytch Arrested Again
Running Time: 1 Hour 58 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire (www.bluewirepods.com)
Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):
- 0:00 Many thanks to Solomonster for joining DT 2/24/22 for a very memorable episode
- 7:19 Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 now a Championship Unification Match
- 10:09 Unifying WWE World Titles kills Championship opportunities for Big E, Lashley, McIntyre & others
- 21:20 Vince McMahon appearing on The Pat McAfee Show 3/3/22
- 22:10 If Pat McAfee vs Vince McMahon is advertised for WrestleMania 38, it will end up Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory
- 29:37 DT still thinks Cody Rhodes should make his WWE return on Raw the night after WrestleMania 38
- 30:53 WWE announces Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey Co-Main event for WrestleMania 38 Night One
- 34:35 Kevin Owens vs Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38: Should it be a match of a ‘KO Show’ segment?
- 38:12 Shotzi Blackheart dealing with severe lower back pain (video reference included)
- 43:20 WWE SmackDown 2/25/22 recap
- 47:34 Women’s wrestler appears on both WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage (2/25 episodes)
- 52:02 Johnny Knoxville challenges Sami Zayn for Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 38
- 56:24 It’s official: Sasha Banks going for Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 38
- 57:39 Will Naomi get a Tag Team Title shot? Or could a ‘Sonya Swerve’ lead to a Bayley WrestleMania return?
- 1:03:18 Brock Lesnar destroys one specific ‘Security Guard’ during WrestleMania 38 Contract signing
- 1:11:42 Funny flashback to WWF WarZone and ECW Anarchy Rulz Video Games
- 1:14:38 AEW Rampage 2/25/22 recap
- 1:17:02 AEW should seriously put HookAManiacs Shirt on sale
- 1:25:26 Terminus? ROH? NJPW? Rampage 2 Hours? Tony Khan big announcement on 3/2/22 AEW Dynamite
- 1:38:44 Q&A: Shayna Baszler at WM38 / Dolph Ziggler NXT Champion / Future of Nightmare Factory
- 1:44:40 Q&A: Brock Lesnar screwed at 3/5 MSG event? / Tony Khan picking up Dixie Carter habits?
- 1:47:10 Q&A: AJ Styles regaining WWE Championship / WWE to debut a new Championship Belt?
- 1:52:30 Tammy Sytch arrested again for DUI and multiple vehicle/license infractions
- 1:56:34 Show close
