The Don Tony Show 10/02/21: WWE SmackDown, Draft 2021 + Supplemental Review; Crown Jewel Updates, Aliyah / Liv Morgan + More



RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 20 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Topics Discussed: WWE SmackDown and Night One of the WWE Draft AND the Supplemental Draft is in the books. New Day and Big E are split again. T-Bar and Mace are split up. HIT ROW goes to SmackDown (why?). Current Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte drafted to SmackDown. Edge drafted to Raw. Don Tony breaks down the draft moves made and what could happen this Monday on Raw.

Plus: Important Crown Jewel updates.. The return of King Of The Ring and the debut of the Queens Crown Tournament.. Will Aliyah + Liv Morgan form a tag team on SmackDown?.. Could Becky Lynch move to Raw just to have WWE ‘swap’ Women’s Titles with Charlotte?.. Will William Regal ‘strip’ Isaiah Swerve Scott of the NXT North American Title?.. What will happen next between Edge and Seth Rollins.. Praise towards AEW for the type of match given in Bryan Danielson vs Nick Jackson match.. Early thoughts on FMW Dark Side of The Ring.. Who will be the JOKER in the Casino Ladder Match on 10/6/21 AEW Dynamite?.. Your live calls and more. Enjoy the show!

WWE 2021 Draft Night One Results RAW: Big E, Bianca Belair, RK-Bro, Edge, Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H, Keith ‘Bearcat’ Lee, Rey & Dominik Mysterio and Austin Theory (SUPPLEMENTAL RESULTS: Nia Jax, Doudrop, Zelina Vega, John Morrison, R-Truth, Alpha Academy, Reggie, T-Bar, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Akira Tozawa and Drake Maverick)

WWE 2021 Draft Night One Results SMACKDOWN: Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, Hit Row, Naomi and Jeff Hardy (SUPPLEMENTAL RESULTS: Aliyah, Toni Storm, Mansoor, Mustafa Ali, Mace and Drew Gulak)

WWE Smackdown Results 10/01/2021: Happy Corbin def Kevin Owens… Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Street Profits def Alpha Academy, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler… Sasha Banks def Bianca Belair

AEW Rampage Results 10/01/2021: Bryan Danielson def Nick Jackson… Jade Cargill def Thunder Rosa and Nyla Rose (Triple Threat Match)… Orange Cassidy def Jack Evans (Hair vs Hair Match)

REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE‘ RETURNS *LIVE* WEDNESDAY (10/06/2021) at 10:05PM EST immediately following AEW Dynamite on YOUTUBE (CLICK HERE)

WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: BREAKFAST SOUP RAW

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday October 4, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air October 6, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: AMA / ASK DON TONY

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday October 7, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: THE DON TONY SHOW

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air SATURDAY October 9, 2021 LIVE at 8:00PM EST.

