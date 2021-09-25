Q&A w/ Don Tony 9/16/21: Trying 1998 WWE Candy + WCW Sting Crazy Dips; CM Punk Contest; Your Calls
Don Tony On Twitter
GERWECK . NET WRESTLING NEWS
- Jericho says McMahon is going to do NXT his way, note on Moss’s WWE return
- Kofi Kingston says a current NFL QB would be incredible in WWE
- OVW comes to The Action Channel
- Notes on Kurt Angle and Jim Ross
- Tony Khan talks about the Owen Hart Cup Tournament
- Notes on Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan
- WWE rumored for a major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in 2022
- WWE Extreme Rules card for tonight
- Update on Jake Roberts
- Stephanie McMahon Turns 45
Recent Posts
- The Don Tony Show 9/25/21: WWE Extreme Rules Predictions; Homicide Makes AEW Debut; DT Destroys 1998 Up WCW Goldberg Talking Bop Bag
- Protected: Entries List: WWE Extreme Rules 2021 PPV Predictions Contest
- Protected: WWE Extreme Rules 2021 PPV Predictions Contest
- Q&A w/ DON TONY 9/23/21: AEW GRAND SLAM RATING; DT TRIES 2000 WCW GOLDBERG TOOTHPASTE; YOUR CALLS
- AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Post Show Review (Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (EP105) 09/15/21)