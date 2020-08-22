NXT LIVE REVIEW 8/19/20; TRIPLE H ADDRESSES VELVETEEN DREAM; TAKEOVER XXX PREDICTIONS; + MORE!
- Stipulation announced for the Strowman vs. Wyatt Summerslam match
- Stephanie: “We do not have enough female writers in the writers room”
- More details on Marcus Bagwell’s serious auto accident
- Matt Hardy Congratulates Brother Nero Jeff Hardy on WWE Intercontinental Title Win
- Rollins: “I don’t know what the fans want”
- TNT title defense headlines Dynamite tonight at 6PM
- 8/21/20 WWE Smackdown Viewership
- Nikki Bella Lists Arizona Home Next to Brie’s for $1.995M
- Sasha Banks with the advantage as Bayley takes on Asuka first
- Final Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” Event