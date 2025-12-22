Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for December 22, 2025. Running Time: 1 Hours 24 Minutes. Enjoy!

NOTE FROM DT. IF YOU DOWNLOADED THIS EPISODE PRIOR TO 2:30AM ET TUE MORNING (12/23/25), PLEASE REDOWNLOAD. I HAD TO EDIT SOME DETAILS ABOUT 12/29/25 RAW. THAT EPISODE WILL BE LIVE NEXT WEEK ON NORMAL SCHEDULE BOTH ON NETFLIX AND MY LIVESTREAM FOLLOWING (AROUND 10:30PM ET). THANKS!

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE RAW Recap and Review 12/22/25 (Grand Rapids, MI): Austin Theory has a vision… CM Punk & Rey Mysterio vs Austin Theory & Bronson Reed… More Nuclear heat for Gunther and future match teases with AJ Styles & CM Punk… Lyra slaps Bayley and Women of Judgement Day are angry with each other… Asuka def Rhea Ripley… Je’von Evans joining RAW?… Moody Maxxine makes Becky Lynch tap… Stephanie wants Nikki Bella & Raquel Rodriguez… Usos getting Tag Team Title Match and much more

Netflix releases pretaped 12/22/25 RAW hours before normal schedule and commercial free for everyone

Exclusive: DT reveals the entire WWE TV Schedule for January 2026 including three weeks of oversees events including several afternoon live RAW and SmackDown shows

Audio: The White House posts a video featuring Triple H giving us tips on staying healthy during the holidays LOL

AAA Guerra de Titanes 2025 results including the latest on Dominik Mysterio’s shoulder injury

WWE revealed their Top 25 Moments of 2025: Did John Cena tapping out to Gunther make the list?

Pro Wrestling Illustrated reveals their PWI Top 10 Tag Teams Of 2025

WWE SmackDown 12/26/25, AEW Dynamite 12/24/25 and AEW Collision 12/25/25 match previews (non-spoiler)’

Recommended viewing: The Masked Man Show interview with Gunther

Audio: Tony Khan claims Madison Square Garden offered to host the first ever episode of AEW Dynamite, just to pull the offer months later (because it pissed off Vince McMahon)

Bruce Pritchard offers some interesting criticism of Jim Johnston’ latter work in WWE

WWE RAW 1st Year Anniversary Show on Netflix (1/5/26): New matches added plus latest news and rumors

NXT LIVE event results from 12/19/25 (Fort Pierce, FL) and 12/20/25 (Dade City, FL)

Plus: WWE’s expensive collab with Drake’s OVO Clothing Line… Netflix wants WWE/Stranger Things collab?… SmackDown (1/30/26) in Saudi Arabia sold out and much more.

Merry Christmas everyone!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (12/22/25)

CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of THE DON TONY SHOW 12/22/25)

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (12/22/25)

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW (12/22/25) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show public content

====

The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 12/21/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP182) 12/21/2025

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP182) 12/21/2025 online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP182) 12/21/2025

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP182) 12/21/2025

====

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 51: 12/17 – 12/23)

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E51 (12/17 – 12/23)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E51 (12/17 – 12/23)

to listen to episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E51 (12/17 – 12/23) online

====

The Don Tony Show: Wrestling News Update 12/17/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (12/17 /25)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (12/17/25) online

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE episode of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (12/17 /25)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VERSION of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (12/17/25)

====

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VIDEO (WITH LIVE CHAT LOG) version of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

version of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: APRIL 2025):

WWE RAW RECAP AND WRESTLING NEWS REPORT: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com

at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) DT VIPATREON CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY THURSDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every FRIDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every SATURDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHTS)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: