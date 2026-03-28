This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 13 (3/26 – 4/1) Updated For 2026

This Week In Wrestling History is back for an all-new season for 2026 with history covered up to and including 2025! Enjoy this episode (Season 4 Episode 13) covering the week of 3/26 thru 4/1. Running Time: 5 Hours 12 Minutes.

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history. You won’t find history shows like this anywhere but here!

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 4 EPISODE 13 (3/26 – 4/1)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 12 MINUTES

WWWF ‘Gets The W Out’. World Wide Wrestling Federation becomes the World Wrestling Federation (WWF)

Audio: Hulk Hogan speaks on WrestleMania I main event and behind the scenes problems involving Mr T

Looking back at WrestleMania 1 (1985), III (1987), IV (1988), VI (1990), XII (1996), XIV (1998), XV (1999), X-Seven (2001), XIX (2003), 23 (2007), XXIV (2008), XXVI (2010), XXVIII (2012), 31 (2015), 38 (2022), 39 (2023)

Audio: Andre The Giant, Ted Dibiase, and Virgil appear on CBS This Morning (1988)

Looking back at NWA Clash Of The Champions 1988

Bonus Audio: WrestleMania contract signing between Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior

Memorable WWF and Super World Of Sports (Japan) co-promoted WrestleFest event from 1991

Legendary Women’s match between Manami Toyota and Aja Kong for WWWA World Singles Championship

Mankind (Mick Foley) makes WWF in ring debut

Looking back at a memorable match between Rocky ‘The Rock’ Maivia vs Bret Hart

Audio: Sean Waltman makes surprise return to WWF and joins D-Generation X

Audio: The Rock becomes the leader of the Nation Of Domination

Audio: New Age Outlaws win WWF Tag Team Titles (def Cactus Jack and Terry Funk) and join D-Generation X

Audio: Chris Jericho: Man Of 1004 Holds!

Audio: Memorable moment on Nitro: Bret Hart’s returns to Canada, challenges Goldberg and reveals an interesting counter to the spear

Wrestlecrap is created

Audio: Texas Tornado match: Sting and Vampiro battle Lex Luger and Ric Flair battle from the ring to a hotel pool and even a pin in the ocean on the beach

The Monday Night Wars End: WCW airs it’s last ever episode of Monday Nitro

Audio: Infamous confrontation between Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon to end the last ever episode of WCW Monday Nitro

Bonus Audio: Eric Bischoff and Steve Austin talk about the final days of WCW

Audio: Memorable backstage promo featuring Hollywood Hogan, The Rock, and Kane

Audio: Hollywood Hogan, The Rock, Kane vs NWO

Playboy Magazine featuring Torrie Wilson hits stores

Audio: Sean O’Haire ‘Devil’s Advocate’ promos begin

Audio: Goldberg makes WWF debut and spears The Rock

Steve Austin announces his retirement from the ring

WWE releases Joey Mercury

WWE pays tribute to Ric Flair on Raw following his WrestleMania retirement match

TNA presents first ever live episode of Impact

WWE wrestler Robbie McAllister shown in crowd during live episode of Impact

Tazz leaves WWE

Audio: Bob Uecker WWE Hall Of Fame Speech

WWE releases Fit Finlay after incident involving The Miz interrupting Star Spangled Banner during house show event

Matt Bloom aka A-Train returns to WWE as Lord Tensai

WWE pulls Randy Orton from starring in The Marine: Homefront movie

GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling Documentary DVD goes on sale

Batista finds himself in bizzaro-land during Yes Movement

Audio: Batista forsees his WrestleMania match against Triple H

Neville and Lucha Dragons makes WWE main roster debuts

WWE announces Womens Title to replace Divas Title following WrestleMania 32

Looking back at NXT Takeover: Dallas (2016)

Audio: Eva Marie makes WWE return to a chorus of boos on Raw and WWE is baffled

Glenn Jacobs (Kane) enters the political ring and runs for Major of Knox County, Tennessee

Audio: John Oliver targets WWE and Vince McMahon in a memorable episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Ric Flair’s latest failed partnership focuses on promoting breakfast foods

Audio: Dealing with the early stages of Covid, James Ellsworth wrestles… for toilet paper!

Teddy Hart arrested and charged with the strangulation of Maria Manic

WWE breaks up the Hurt Business

Looking back at NXT: Stand And Deliver 2022 and 2023

Audio: Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville ‘Anything Goes’ Match from WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns for the third year in a row teases a future WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns

Audio: Matt Riddle forgets his lines during a memorable moment with Asuka on RAW

Audio: Shaq asks John Cena on live TV (on TNT) to critique his recent AEW tag team match

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa tear the empty house down in the first ever AEW Unsanctioned Women’s Match

Peacock celebrates The Bella Twins / WWE history by posting pics of Brie Bella side by side with Brie Bella

Audio: The Miz vs Snoop Dog (complete with Shane McMahon injury) from WrestleMania 39

WWE charges fans to pose with cardboard cutout of Alexa Bliss during WrestleMania Axxess event

WWE lifts the previous restriction of not allowing wrestlers to make money from third party platforms (ie: Cameo, Twitch, etc)

Toni Storm makes her AEW debut

Audio: An exited Nikki Bella can’t wait to hear Vader’s induction speech during 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony. There’s just one problem; Vader is dead.

Looking back at Impact Wrestling x NJPW Multiverse United: Only The Strong Survive 2023

Looking back at Ring Of Honor: Supercard Of Honor 2023

Dante Martin suffers a horrific injury during ROH Supercard Of Honor event

Audio: Cody Rhodes wants to face John Cena at a future WrestleMania event

Dominik Mysterio walks out during Rey Mysterio’s WWE Hall Of Fame (2023) induction speech

Audio: WWE promotes the rules for the debut of WWE Speed on X

Giulia exits Stardom and ultimately signs with WWE

Audio: The Rock serenades a two-year old girl battling a life-threatening brain disorder

Audio: The Rock bloodies and batters Cody Rhodes on RAW leading into WrestleMania 40 including The Rock’s uncensored and unedited tirade after RAW went off the air

TNA announces the creation of TNA International Championship

WWE announces ‘Immortal Moment’ as a new addition to the WWE Hall Of Fame with the first inductee: Steve Austin vs Bret Hart from WrestleMania 13

Rusev returns to WWE after five-year absence

Audio: Tribalism between AEW and WWE fans heats up after a pair of news journalists attempt to cut wrestling promos to hype up AEW Dynamite (Pauleen Le) and Seth Rollins on Good Morning Football (Adam Rank)

Audio: First Face To Face leads to a memorable confrontation between John Cena and Cody Rhodes hyping up WrestleMania 41 (ending with Cena taking a subtle shot at Tony Khan)

And much more!

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