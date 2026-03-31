The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 3/30/26

Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for March 30, 2026. Running Time: 2 Hours 42 Minutes. Enjoy!

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE RAW 3/30/26 at MSG (New York, NY) Review: Cody Rhodes/Stephanie McMahon confrontation; Roman Reigns/CM Punk brawl; Vision def Usos for Tag Titles; Gunther returns & attacks Seth Rollins; Roxanne Perez returns; IShowSpeed knocks out LA Knight; Women’s Tag Title Match and more

John Cena officially announced as the Host of WrestleMania 42 (Night One and Night Two)

Updated WrestleMania 42 lineup with several new matches added

DT reveals a fascinating note about the WWE Hall Of Fame Legacy Wing, plus a big change that will influence how future entrants will be elected

WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026 News: Sid Vicious/Justice and Bad News Brown added to Legacy Wing and Immortal Moment revealed

Dave Meltzer commits one of the biggest No-No’s in journalism all to protect Tony Khan

AEW Collision going head-to-head against TNA Impact for one-week ony (for now)

Interesting update on Tama Tonga’s $10K+WWE fine for posting behind the scenes WWE footage

Update on WWE/TKO charging $11K for WWE Clash In Italy VIP packages including drink wine and make pasta with a WWE Superstar: Price INCREASED!

Latest news on recent arrest here in NY involving Preschool Director spending $350K of stolen $$$ ($2.5M total) on WWE/TKO VIP packages. Plus a hilarious video of local NY news reporter at arraignment

Natalya elevates, Nattie decimates, Neither participates on WrestleMania 42

Shayna Baszler vs Nattie Neidhart headlines Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XV WrestleMania weekend (Complete lineup)

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event returning to Madison Square Garden in Summer 2026

Honest thoughts on Netflix broadcast of MLB Opening Day (NY Yankees vs SF Giants)

TNA Impact 3/26/26, AEW Dynamite 3/25/26, NXT 3/24/26 TV Ratings analysis

Video: Funny story behind latest Chelsea Green injury (ankle) update news

Full details of new trademark applications filed by WWE, Danhausen, Chris Jericho and Lio Rush

Latest news behind AEW ending ‘AEW Unrestricted’ Podcast and future of AEW Plus on Triller TV

Tony Hinchcliffe’s ‘Kill Tony’ WrestleMania 42 event to air on Netflix edited and on tape delay

The Rock to receive Disney Legacy Award… Steve Maclin injury update… TNA Sacrifice 2026 PPV results… AEW/NXT TV previews… Netflix price increase, Tony Khan praises Vince Russo and much more!

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This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 13 (3/26 – 4/1)

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Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite! (3/25/26)

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The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 3/22/26

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Don Tony vs Joey 9:24: Podcast Forbidden Door!

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REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

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