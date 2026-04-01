Enjoy this episode of Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite recorded 04/01/2026. Running Time: 60 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

NXT Stand & Deliver 2026: Full preview and predictions. Plus, a look back at the massive roster turnover since last year’s event—who stayed, who moved up, and who disappeared

Full preview and predictions. Plus, a look back at the massive roster turnover since last year’s event—who stayed, who moved up, and who disappeared The Return Of AEW “Cornerstone”? Reports of Chris Jericho’s AEW return are gaining major traction following a new trademark filing and a perceived lack of direction in WWE. DT weighs in on the rumors

Reports of Chris Jericho’s AEW return are gaining major traction following a new trademark filing and a perceived lack of direction in WWE. DT weighs in on the rumors Eleven Down, One To Go: Mercedes Moné belt collection is down to one after dropping two more titles. DT discusses the one remaining title, where and when she will likely lose it, and why this path leads directly back to an AEW return

Mercedes Moné belt collection is down to one after dropping two more titles. DT discusses the one remaining title, where and when she will likely lose it, and why this path leads directly back to an AEW return TV Ratings Rundown: WWE RAW 3/23/26, WWE SmackDown 3/27/26 and AEW Collision 3/28/26 TV Ratings

WWE RAW 3/23/26, WWE SmackDown 3/27/26 and AEW Collision 3/28/26 TV Ratings Willie Mack Speaks Out: Frustration boils over as Willie Mack vents over lack of use in AEW, even teasing financial duress. Is his grievance legitimate or is it “lunacy”?

Frustration boils over as Willie Mack vents over lack of use in AEW, even teasing financial duress. Is his grievance legitimate or is it “lunacy”? EGA vs EGA Mask vs Mask: WrestleMania 42 or AAA? DT explains why WWE should consider having El Grande Americano vs El Grande Americano Mask vs Mask Match in AAA rather than WrestleMania 42

DT explains why WWE should consider having El Grande Americano vs El Grande Americano Mask vs Mask Match in AAA rather than WrestleMania 42 WWE SNME Return To MSG: WWE VIP already available for Saturday Night Main Event’s 7/18/26 return to Madison Square Garden. Surprisingly, one VIP deal seems pretty reasonable

WWE VIP already available for Saturday Night Main Event’s 7/18/26 return to Madison Square Garden. Surprisingly, one VIP deal seems pretty reasonable “The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels”: Peacock salvages the relationship they have left with WWE announcing a new Shawn Michaels documentary

Peacock salvages the relationship they have left with WWE announcing a new Shawn Michaels documentary NXT Live Results: A recap of NXT live event 3/27/26 from Oklahoma City, OK

A recap of NXT live event 3/27/26 from Oklahoma City, OK Plus: Dani Luna granted TNA release… Lady Frost trades in her AEW/ROH career for MLW… All WWE programming in Italy officially moves to Netflix

Dani Luna granted TNA release… Lady Frost trades in her AEW/ROH career for MLW… All WWE programming in Italy officially moves to Netflix Programming Reminder: The Don Tony Show is back on YouTube live every Monday Night immediately following WWE Monday Night RAW

The Don Tony Show is back on YouTube live every Monday Night immediately following WWE Monday Night RAW And much more!

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The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 3/30/26

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This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 13 (3/26 – 4/1)

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Sit-Down with Don Tony 3/22/26

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Don Tony vs Joey 9:24: Podcast Forbidden Door!

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Conversations: With Jon Draper And Don Tony

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REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

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