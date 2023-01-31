Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E5 (1/29 – 2/4) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 1/31/2019

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 12 Noon EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: S2 E5 (01/29 – 02/04)

Looking back at Royal Rumble (2005-2006, 2010-2012, 2017) and closing moments of each (audio)

Andre The Giant makes memorable appearance as Bigfoot on Six Million Dollar Man

Audio: Lee Majors tells a drinking story about Andre The Giant on the Six Million Dollar Man set in 1976

NWA airs the special Superstars On The Superstation on TBS

Miss Elizabeth knocked unconscious and The Mega-Powers (Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage) official split (from WWF Main Event #2)

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XIV

Roddy Piper and Jesse Ventura star in the Movie Pilot ‘Tag Team’ on NBC

Audio: Roddy Piper and Jesse Ventura discuss the filming of Tag Team

Lex Luger makes WWF Monday Night Raw debut

Looking back at ECW The Night The Line Was Crossed and the historic 1994 Three Way Dance between Terry Funk vs Sabu vs Shane Douglas

Looking back at ECW Double Tables 1995 & ECW Big Apple Blizzard Blast 1996 which DT attended then walked home 2 hours in the snow

Looking back at ECW Crossing The Line Again 1997

Audio: Paul Heyman announces first ever ECW PPV to air in April 1997

WCW presents Pay-Per-Listen event Boston Brawl (1998)

Audio: Sample of Real Media streaming WCW used for PPL events

Audio: DX presents the ‘State Of The Union’ Speech from Raw – Censored and Uncensored versions

New Age Outlaws push a Dumpster with Cactus Jack and Terry Funk inside off the stage during Raw

Looking back at ECW Hostile City Showdown ’98

Audio: WWF Halftime Heat: The Rock vs Mankind Empty Arena Match for WWF Championship

Audio: Hulk Hogan talks gibberish on Nitro with Chuck Zito

WCW nixes Goldberg acting role on upcoming episode of ER

Anniversary of WWF and NBC team up to form the XFL

Audio: The Radicals (Benoit, Malenko, Guerrero, Saturn) show up on Monday Night Raw

Audio: Harvey Whippleman def The Cat in a Lumber Jill Snow Bunny Match to win Women’s Championship

Kurt Angle suffers first pinfall in WWE career

Audio: Highlights from Week One of XFL along with rare post game Press Conference with Vince McMahon

Women Of Wrestling (WOW) holds their first and only PPV, Unleashed

Audio: Vince attempts to ‘buy out’ Ric Flair in front of a great energetic crowd

Audio: The Brian Kendrick makes a musical WWE debut

Looking back at the moment Vince McMahon tore both quads

Audio: Randy Orton says Eddie Guerrero is in hell

Brock Lesnar makes his UFC debut

Bobby Lashley quits WWE

Jack Swagger suffers first loss in WWE

Controversy erupts after Kelly Kelly claims in radio interview that Bra And Panties matches will not be back and WWE will stay PG

WWE continues transition to PG-TV by renaming some wrestling moves

Highspots becomes the authorized agent for Ric Flair

Audio: John Cena tells TMZ that Chyna has a ‘Fruit Basket’

Audio: Vince McMahon announces the cancellation of ECW in lieu of a new program – NXT

Shaved head Undertaker returns to Raw wearing a horrendous Halloween wig

Audio: Bret Hart 4/10 is born

Maxim debuts advice column hosted by Iron Sheik

Looking back at TNA Impact 500

Audio: Samoa Joe makes Raw debut

Audio: After firing of Enzo Amore, Drake Maverick becomes first GM for 205 Live and announces tournament to crown next Cruiserweight Champion

