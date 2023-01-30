Tags
WWE Raw 1/30/23 Post Show: Roman Reigns Defending BOTH Titles vs Cody Rhodes; Elimination Chamber Matches Revealed; Rhea Ripley Picks Charlotte Flair For WrestleMania 39; Bayley/Becky Cage Match Rescheduled; Beth Phoenix/Edge vs Balor/Ripley; WWE Seed Planting: Logan Paul vs Seth Rollins
WWE Raw Post Show (1/30/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw 1/30/23 recap: Cody Rhodes vs Finn Balor.. Rick Boogs & Carmella return.. Elimination Chamber Qualifying matches.. Chelsea Green: WWE’s next Karen or Carmella.. Otis: Maximum Male Model???
- Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 will be for BOTH WWE and Universal Championships
- Rhea Ripley chooses Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania 39: Asuka/Becky Lynch early favorites for Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39
- Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn set for Elimination Chamber; but will the Titles be on the line?
- Bianca Belair WrestleMania 39 Opponent to be determined inside Elimination Chamber
- WWE United States Championship to be defended inside Elimination Chamber
- WWE teasing fans over possible Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul match at WrestleMania 39
- Bayley vs Becky Lynch Cage Match postponed from Raw XXX confirmed for 2/6/23 Raw
- WWE sets massive revenue records from Royal Rumble AND Raw 30th Anniversary show
- NXT 1/31/23 and AEW 2/1/23 previews
- Podcast Forbidden Door 4 with Misha Montana UPDATE including an upcoming Matt Riddle Contest for some cool signed memorabilia from the Original BRO!
JAY BRISCOE ‘Reach for the Sky’ Shirt (100% of Proceeds Help The Pugh Family): https://tinyurl.com/RIPJayBriscoe
WWE Raw Results (1/30/23):
- Seth Rollins def Chad Gable (Qualifies for US Title Match inside Elimination Chamber)
- Iyo Sky def Candace LeRae
- Johnny Gargano def Baron Corbin (Qualifies for US Title Match inside Elimination Chamber)
- Rick Boogs def The Miz
- Bronson Reed def Dolph Ziggler (Qualifies for US Title Match inside Elimination Chamber)
- Cody Rhodes def Finn Balor
WWE Main Event Results (1/30/23)
- Shelton Benjamin def Damon Kemp
- Akira Tozawa def Tony D’Angelo
