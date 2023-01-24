Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E4 (1/22 – 1/28) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 1/24/2019

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 12 Noon EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.



RUNNING TIME: 4 Hours 13 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

(Original Airdate: 1/24/2019)



SYNOPSIS: S2 E4 (01/22 – 01/28)

Looking back at Royal Rumble PPV (1988, 1993-1995, 1999-2000, 2004, 2007-2009, 2013-2016, 2018).

Audio: Closing moments of each Royal Rumble match.

Audio: Hulk-A-Mania! Hulk Hogan def Iron Sheik to win WWF Heavyweight Championship. DT shares a few stories about attending that infamous Monday night.

Hacksaw Jim Duggan leaves UWF for WWF

Audio: The Hart Foundation (with help from referee Danny Davis) def The British Bulldogs to win WWF Tag Team Titles

WWF makes it official: WrestleMania III to be held at Pontiac Silverdome

Audio: Hogan, Andre, a Trophy, and Pipers Pit: Hulk vs Andre WM3 storyline enters it’s next stage

Audio: Dark Journey vs Missy Hyatt: Lumberjack Match

Looking back at Hot Stuff International which featured ‘heel’ Sting, Eddie Gilbert, Ric Steiner, and Missy Hyatt

NWA ‘Bunkhouse Stampede PPV vs WWF Royal Rumble (1988)

The Brainbusters make their MSG debut

Looking back at SNME (25)

Audio: Undertaker loses Casket Match against Yokozuna with loads of interference and over the top special effects

Ric Flair loses a ‘Loser Leaves WWF’ Match to Mr Perfect

Audio: The night arguably Diesel became a star (Royal Rumble 1995)

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XXVI, XXX, XXXII

The Road Warriors return to WCW

Miss Elizabeth and Debra McMichael make their WCW debut

Audio: Bobby Heenan drops the ‘F’ Bomb on WCW TV

Audio: Woman leaves ECW for WCW

Audio: Raven def Sandman to win ECW Heavyweight Title

Vader makes his WWF Raw debut

Goldust’ undefeated streak comes to an end

Looking back at WCW Souled Out (1997, 1998)

Eric Bischoff ‘fires’ WCW Referee Randy Anderson

Audio: Owen Hart def HunterDust to win WWF European Title

Chyna becomes first ever woman in Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWF announces ‘Halftime Heat’: The Rock vs Mankind in Empty Arena match for WWF Championship airing during halftime of Super Bowl XXXIII

Audio: Triple H vs The Rock ‘I Quit’ match for WWF Championship leads to Chyna turning on Triple H and DX

Audio: Remembering the moment Too Cool danced during the Royal Rumble Match

Looking back at when WCW crowned four different Heavyweight Champions in one week

Audio: Memorable Vince McMahon promos leading to NWO coming to WWF

Memorable promo involving The Rock and Jonathan Coachman doing ‘The Charleston’

John Hennigan (Nitro, Impact, Morrison) and Matt Cappotelli win Tough Enough III

Kofi Kingston and Taz make their WWE debuts

Audio: The infamous Larry King segment with Chris Jericho and Mickey Rourke which led to major changes for WrestleMania 25

Ring Of Honor announces weekly TV deal with HDNet

Jake ‘The Snake’ announces retirement from in ring competition

Serena Deeb joins CM Punk’s Straight Edge Society

CM Punk quits WWE one night after competing in Royal Rumble match

The Rock is baffled and WWE fans are irate over Roman Reigns’ Royal Rumble win

Audio: AJ Styles makes WWE debut (from Royal Rumble)

Audio: The Rock’s backstage promo with Lana

WWE edits off WWE Network ‘The Kiss’ between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch

Fenix and Mil Muertes tear it up for Lucha Underground

Asuka wins first ever WWE All Womens Royal Rumble Match

Looking back at decision by WWE to celebrate Raw 25 from two different NY venues

WWE suspends then releases Enzo Amore

And so much more!

