Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E4 (1/22 – 1/28) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 1/24/2019
Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 12 Noon EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.
RUNNING TIME: 4 Hours 13 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
(Original Airdate: 1/24/2019)
SYNOPSIS: S2 E4 (01/22 – 01/28)
- Looking back at Royal Rumble PPV (1988, 1993-1995, 1999-2000, 2004, 2007-2009, 2013-2016, 2018).
- Audio: Closing moments of each Royal Rumble match.
- Audio: Hulk-A-Mania! Hulk Hogan def Iron Sheik to win WWF Heavyweight Championship. DT shares a few stories about attending that infamous Monday night.
- Hacksaw Jim Duggan leaves UWF for WWF
- Audio: The Hart Foundation (with help from referee Danny Davis) def The British Bulldogs to win WWF Tag Team Titles
- WWF makes it official: WrestleMania III to be held at Pontiac Silverdome
- Audio: Hogan, Andre, a Trophy, and Pipers Pit: Hulk vs Andre WM3 storyline enters it’s next stage
- Audio: Dark Journey vs Missy Hyatt: Lumberjack Match
- Looking back at Hot Stuff International which featured ‘heel’ Sting, Eddie Gilbert, Ric Steiner, and Missy Hyatt
- NWA ‘Bunkhouse Stampede PPV vs WWF Royal Rumble (1988)
- The Brainbusters make their MSG debut
- Looking back at SNME (25)
- Audio: Undertaker loses Casket Match against Yokozuna with loads of interference and over the top special effects
- Ric Flair loses a ‘Loser Leaves WWF’ Match to Mr Perfect
- Audio: The night arguably Diesel became a star (Royal Rumble 1995)
- Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XXVI, XXX, XXXII
- The Road Warriors return to WCW
- Miss Elizabeth and Debra McMichael make their WCW debut
- Audio: Bobby Heenan drops the ‘F’ Bomb on WCW TV
- Audio: Woman leaves ECW for WCW
- Audio: Raven def Sandman to win ECW Heavyweight Title
- Vader makes his WWF Raw debut
- Goldust’ undefeated streak comes to an end
- Looking back at WCW Souled Out (1997, 1998)
- Eric Bischoff ‘fires’ WCW Referee Randy Anderson
- Audio: Owen Hart def HunterDust to win WWF European Title
- Chyna becomes first ever woman in Men’s Royal Rumble Match
- WWF announces ‘Halftime Heat’: The Rock vs Mankind in Empty Arena match for WWF Championship airing during halftime of Super Bowl XXXIII
- Audio: Triple H vs The Rock ‘I Quit’ match for WWF Championship leads to Chyna turning on Triple H and DX
- Audio: Remembering the moment Too Cool danced during the Royal Rumble Match
- Looking back at when WCW crowned four different Heavyweight Champions in one week
- Audio: Memorable Vince McMahon promos leading to NWO coming to WWF
- Memorable promo involving The Rock and Jonathan Coachman doing ‘The Charleston’
- John Hennigan (Nitro, Impact, Morrison) and Matt Cappotelli win Tough Enough III
- Kofi Kingston and Taz make their WWE debuts
- Audio: The infamous Larry King segment with Chris Jericho and Mickey Rourke which led to major changes for WrestleMania 25
- Ring Of Honor announces weekly TV deal with HDNet
- Jake ‘The Snake’ announces retirement from in ring competition
- Serena Deeb joins CM Punk’s Straight Edge Society
- CM Punk quits WWE one night after competing in Royal Rumble match
- The Rock is baffled and WWE fans are irate over Roman Reigns’ Royal Rumble win
- Audio: AJ Styles makes WWE debut (from Royal Rumble)
- Audio: The Rock’s backstage promo with Lana
- WWE edits off WWE Network ‘The Kiss’ between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch
- Fenix and Mil Muertes tear it up for Lucha Underground
- Asuka wins first ever WWE All Womens Royal Rumble Match
- Looking back at decision by WWE to celebrate Raw 25 from two different NY venues
- WWE suspends then releases Enzo Amore
- And so much more!
