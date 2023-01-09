Tags
WWE Raw Post Show 1/9/23: Judgement Day For Usos: WWE Teases Split Of Tag Team Titles; Bo Dallas Returns To WWE; Uncle Howdy Confronts Alexa Bliss; NXT New Year’s Evil 2023 Predictions; Latest on Vince McMahon/WWE Return; Mandy Rose On TV This Week WWE; Uncle Howdy Confronts Alexa Bliss; NXT New Year’s Evil 2023 Predictions; Latest on Vince McMahon; Mandy Rose On TV This Week
WWE Raw Post Show (1/9/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw results: Judgement Day for The Usos? Uncle Howdy confronts Alexa Bliss.. Snitches Get Stiches.. Angelo Dawkins upping his game; Hurt Business reforming?
- WWE begins planting the seeds how the Unified Tag Team Championships could split back to Raw and SmackDown. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship may follow a similar path
- Bo Dallas returns to WWE in a producer role; but will he be part of Bray Wyatt/Uncle Howdy saga?
- Funny analogy about Dominik Mysterio current persona & why he’s killing it on Raw
- John Cena vs Austin Theory is still likely for WrestleMania 39
- Pat McAfee returning to WWE soon (Sausage)
- Agenda driven media begins clickbait about Vince McMahon, WWE Creative & locker room ‘concern’
- WWE releases new Royal Rumble 2023 Poster with some interesting names included
- NXT: New Year’s Evil 2023 Preview & Predictions
- Mandy Rose appearing on The Tamron Hall Show (Full details)
- AEW Dynamite 1/11/23 preview: Former WWE Women’s Champion to make her AEW debut?
- Tessa Blanchard and Daga, who are married, are headed for Splitsville
- WWE SmackDown, AEW Rampage & AEW Battle Of The Belts V 1/6/23 ratings
- WWE Friday Night SmackDown 1/13/23 preview: Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn, US Title Match
- Programming Reminder: Raw XXX (30th Anniversary of Raw) scheduled for 1/23/23
- Winner of LA Knight AND Max Dupri signed photo and WWE rookie card announced
- An apology to Bianca Belair from Don Tony
====
====
====
====
===============
