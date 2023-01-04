Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 1/4/23: Thoughts On Mercedes Mone NJPW Debut & ‘The Botch’; EVPs/Media Target Dax Harwood; Great Muta Calls Nakamura A Queer; AEW Iron Man Match At Revolution; A ‘Toxic’ Split Coming Soon? New Year’s Evil 2023 Lineup

Some Topics Discussed: Elite EVPs & media’s first target was CM Punk. Then it was Andrade. And now, it’s Dax Harwood. EVPs are tossing crumbs to dirt sheet media, who then prep the narrative, and the IWC noise will ultimately carry out.

DT explains (again) why Mercedes Mone’ was never going to be the announced mystery partner for Saraya

Video of Mercedes Mone’ correctly hitting her new finisher & the ‘botch’ from Wrestle Kingdom 17

Wrestle Kingdom 17 results including some info on the attendance and Covid protocol

Bryan Danielson vs MJF Iron Man Match for AEW World Championship announced for AEW Revolution PPV

Darby Allin gets the Daniel Garcia treatment for his TNT Title hometown victory on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite 1/4/23 quick recap, AEW Rampage and Battle Of The Belts V (1/6/23) previews

Media doubles down on Mercedes Mone’ as Saraya’s mystery partner on 1/11/23 AEW Dynamite

How will AEW use Powerhouse Hobbs on 1/11/23 AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles?

NXT 1/3/23 quick results and New Year’s Evil (1/10/23) updated lineup

A ‘Toxic’ turn coming for Toxic Attraction? (Sausage)

Great Muta calls Shinsuke Nakamura a ‘queer’ and IWC reaction to it is interesting (video/audio)

AEW Dynamite 1/4/23 Results:

Ricky Starks def Chris Jericho

The Acclaimed (c) def Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (AEW Tag Team Championship)

Bryan Danielson def Tony Nese

Swerve Strickland def AR Fox

Jade Cargill & Red Velvet def Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan

Darby Allin def Samoa Joe (c) (New TNT Champion)

NXT 1/3/23 Results:

Carmelo Hayes def Apollo Crews

Axiom def Trick Williams

Dijak def Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo

Alba Fyre def Isla Dawn (Extreme Resolution Match)

Oro Mensah def Javier Bernal

Drew Gulak def Andre Chase

Kofi Kingston def Joe Gacy

