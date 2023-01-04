Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 1/4/23: Thoughts On Mercedes Mone NJPW Debut & ‘The Botch’; EVPs/Media Target Dax Harwood; Great Muta Calls Nakamura A Queer; AEW Iron Man Match At Revolution; A ‘Toxic’ Split Coming Soon? New Year’s Evil 2023 Lineup
Episode #158 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (1/4/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- Elite EVPs & media’s first target was CM Punk. Then it was Andrade. And now, it’s Dax Harwood. EVPs are tossing crumbs to dirt sheet media, who then prep the narrative, and the IWC noise will ultimately carry out.
- DT explains (again) why Mercedes Mone’ was never going to be the announced mystery partner for Saraya
- Video of Mercedes Mone’ correctly hitting her new finisher & the ‘botch’ from Wrestle Kingdom 17
- Wrestle Kingdom 17 results including some info on the attendance and Covid protocol
- Bryan Danielson vs MJF Iron Man Match for AEW World Championship announced for AEW Revolution PPV
- Darby Allin gets the Daniel Garcia treatment for his TNT Title hometown victory on AEW Dynamite
- AEW Dynamite 1/4/23 quick recap, AEW Rampage and Battle Of The Belts V (1/6/23) previews
- Bryan Danielson vs MJF Iron Man Match for AEW World Championship announced for AEW Revolution PPV
- Media doubles down on Mercedes Mone’ as Saraya’s mystery partner on 1/11/23 AEW Dynamite
- How will AEW use Powerhouse Hobbs on 1/11/23 AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles?
- NXT 1/3/23 quick results and New Year’s Evil (1/10/23) updated lineup
- A ‘Toxic’ turn coming for Toxic Attraction? (Sausage)
- Great Muta calls Shinsuke Nakamura a ‘queer’ and IWC reaction to it is interesting (video/audio)
- NWA Powerrr moved back to YouTube & paid weekly subscription content dropped from FITE (PPVs remain). Bad news for Ring Of Honor paid subscription based weekly content?
AEW Dynamite 1/4/23 Results:
- Ricky Starks def Chris Jericho
- The Acclaimed (c) def Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (AEW Tag Team Championship)
- Bryan Danielson def Tony Nese
- Swerve Strickland def AR Fox
- Jade Cargill & Red Velvet def Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan
- Darby Allin def Samoa Joe (c) (New TNT Champion)
NXT 1/3/23 Results:
- Carmelo Hayes def Apollo Crews
- Axiom def Trick Williams
- Dijak def Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo
- Alba Fyre def Isla Dawn (Extreme Resolution Match)
- Oro Mensah def Javier Bernal
- Drew Gulak def Andre Chase
- Kofi Kingston def Joe Gacy
