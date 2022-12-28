Tags
FTR Dax Wants CM Punk/Elite To Reconcile; Velveteen Dreamers Target Quincy Elliot; Wardlow Gets A Haircut; Jade Cargill/Charlotte Flair; AEW Dynamite/NXT Results; Identity Of Shotzi Clone w/MJF; Sasha Banks’ New Year’s Eve Surprise?
Episode #157 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (12/28/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- Not Shotzi: Identity of woman with MJF during AEW Dynamite (pics)
- Dax Harwood discusses his relationship with CM Punk, media scrum and backstage fight from All-Out, hopes that CM Punk and The Elite can reconcile and Punk return to AEW; & vents on Colt Cabana
- Sasha Banks and NJPW preparing a New Year’s Eve surprise? (Sausage)
- Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill exchange pleasantries on social media (pics)
- Quincy Elliot is the latest target by IWC clout chasers (or as DT calls them: Velveteen Dreamers)
- AEW Dynamite 12/28/22 quick recap and AEW Rampage 12/30/22 preview
- AEW Rampage 12/23/22 rating (Last week’s rating: 464K)
- NXT 12/27/22 quick results and New Year’s Evil (1/3/23) updated lineup
- NXT 12/20/22 Quarter Hour Ratings breakdown (New Day Tag Title Match = Ratings?)
- NXT complete Florida house show schedule leading into WrestleMania 39 weekend
- Full details behind the postponement of WWE event in Hyderabad, India scheduled for 1/18/23
- Winner of the AEW Fight Forever Video Game revealed (Guess The Ratings Contest)
- Congratulations to NXT star Ivy Nile on her Wedding! (pics)
=================
AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash 12/28/22 Results:
- – Bryan Danielson def Ethan Page
- – Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli def Top Flight
- – Hook def Baylum Lynch
- – The Elite def Death Triangle (c) (Falls Count Anywhere: Best of 7 for AEW Tag Team Title Match / Series Tied 3-3)
- – Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale def Anna Jay & Tay Melo
- – Samoa Joe (c) def Wardlow (TNT Championship)
NXT 12/27/22 Results:
- Julius Creed def JD McDonagh
- Wendy Choo def Cora Jade
- Scrypts def Ikemen Jiro
- Lyra Valkyria def Lash Legend
- The Schism def Malik Blade, Edris Enofe & Odyssey Jones
- Fallon Henley def Kiana James (Battle for the Bar Match)
- Wes Lee (c) def Tony D’Angelo (NXT North American Championship)
