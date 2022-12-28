FTR Dax Wants CM Punk/Elite To Reconcile; Velveteen Dreamers Target Quincy Elliot; Wardlow Gets A Haircut; Jade Cargill/Charlotte Flair; AEW Dynamite/NXT Results; Identity Of Shotzi Clone w/MJF; Sasha Banks’ New Year’s Eve Surprise?

Episode #157 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (12/28/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed: Not Shotzi: Identity of woman with MJF during AEW Dynamite (pics)

Dax Harwood discusses his relationship with CM Punk, media scrum and backstage fight from All-Out, hopes that CM Punk and The Elite can reconcile and Punk return to AEW; & vents on Colt Cabana

Sasha Banks and NJPW preparing a New Year’s Eve surprise? (Sausage)

Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill exchange pleasantries on social media (pics)

Quincy Elliot is the latest target by IWC clout chasers (or as DT calls them: Velveteen Dreamers)

AEW Dynamite 12/28/22 quick recap and AEW Rampage 12/30/22 preview

AEW Rampage 12/23/22 rating (Last week’s rating: 464K)

NXT 12/27/22 quick results and New Year’s Evil (1/3/23) updated lineup

NXT 12/20/22 Quarter Hour Ratings breakdown (New Day Tag Title Match = Ratings?)

NXT complete Florida house show schedule leading into WrestleMania 39 weekend

Full details behind the postponement of WWE event in Hyderabad, India scheduled for 1/18/23

Winner of the AEW Fight Forever Video Game revealed (Guess The Ratings Contest)

Congratulations to NXT star Ivy Nile on her Wedding! (pics)

AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash 12/28/22 Results:

– Bryan Danielson def Ethan Page

– Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli def Top Flight

– Hook def Baylum Lynch

– The Elite def Death Triangle (c) (Falls Count Anywhere: Best of 7 for AEW Tag Team Title Match / Series Tied 3-3)

– Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale def Anna Jay & Tay Melo

– Samoa Joe (c) def Wardlow (TNT Championship)

NXT 12/27/22 Results:

Julius Creed def JD McDonagh

Wendy Choo def Cora Jade

Scrypts def Ikemen Jiro

Lyra Valkyria def Lash Legend

The Schism def Malik Blade, Edris Enofe & Odyssey Jones

Fallon Henley def Kiana James (Battle for the Bar Match)

Wes Lee (c) def Tony D’Angelo (NXT North American Championship)

