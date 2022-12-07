Tags
Ricky Starks Shreds MJF; NXT Deadline/ROH Final Battle Predictions; (Audio) Tony Khan on William Regal Exit; Briscoes & New Day Get Tag Title Shots; Saraya’s Next Match Confirmed
Episode #154 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (12/07/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- Ricky Starks cutting the promo of his life against MJF on Dynamite sparks the question: Where will he be on AEW food chain in 2023? Multiple wins over substantial names that have losses in the single digits is an absolute must.
- AEW airs recorded William Regal interview to make better sense of turn (against Moxley) and the soon to be disbanded Blackpool Combat Club
- Audio: Tony Khan discusses in detail William Regal’s AEW exit and subsequent return to WWE, with some initial limitations
- Recap & thoughts on Tony Khan / ROH Final Battle media call: What was asked, what was not asked, the highlights and the lowlights
- The Briscoes added to ROH Final Battle 2023 PPV Lineup vs FTR in a double dog collar match!
- AEW teases Saraya & ??? vs Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter for 1/11/23 AEW Dynamite
- New Day competing for NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Deadline
- NXT Deadline Predictions: Iron Survivor Challenge Matches, Bron Breakker vs Apollo Crews, New Day vs Pretty Deadly, Alba Fyre vs Isla Dawn
- Ring Of Honor: Final Battle 2023 Predictions: Jericho vs Claudio, Briscoes vs FTR; Samoa Joe vs Juice Robinson, Garcia vs Yuta, Mercedes Martinez vs Athena, Swerve In Our Glory vs Shane Taylor & JD Griffey & more
- AEW Dynamite 12/07/22 quick recap (Ricky Starks / MJF confrontation, Acclaimed vs FTR, Samoa Joe vs Darby Allin)
- NXT 12/6/22 quick results and TV rating (Last week’s rating: 644K)
=================
AEW Dynamite 12/7/22 Results:
- Ricky Starks wins the AEW Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale
- Samoa Joe (c) def Darby Allin (TNT Championship)
- Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia
- Jade Cargill & Baddies def Madison Rayne, Kiera Hogan & Skye Blue
- The Acclaimed (c) def FTR (AEW Tag Team Title Match)
NXT 12/6/22 Results:
- Axiom def Andre Chase & Von Wagner (Advances to Iron Survivor Challenge)
- Tony D’Angelo def Xyon Quinn
- Charlie Dempsey def Hank Walker
- Isla Dawn def Thea Hail
- Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs def Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
- Indi Hartwell def Fallon Henley & Wendy Choo (Advances to Iron Survivor Challenge)
