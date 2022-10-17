WWE Raw Post Show 10/17/22: Triple H Battling Covid; Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley Set; Baron Corbin Moved To Raw w/JBL; Elias Underwhelming Raw Return; Major WWE Misstep w/Matt Riddle; AEW vs NXT 10/18 Preview

WWE Raw Post Show (10/17/22) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire & Pro Wrestling TV.

Some Topics Discussed:

Best wishes go out to Triple H, who is currently Covid-19 Positive

WWE Raw 10/17/22 Recap: Lashley/Brock confrontation; Rollins vs Riddle for US Title; Elias returns

The Miz with chairshots to Dexter Lumis that would make Hulk Hogan proud (video)

Elias’ very underwhelming return & a major misstep by WWE with Matt Riddle character on Raw

JBL, the latest WWE legend to return to WWE TV and introduces Baron Corbin back to Raw

WWE Crown Jewel 2022: New confirmed matches and five additional rumored matches

Karl Anderson double booked for 11/5: NJPW (Japan) & WWE Crown Jewel (Saudi Arabia)

Rhea Ripley returns to the ring for the first time in 4 months! (vs Roxanne Perez on 10/18 NXT)

Tuesday Night War! NXT vs AEW Dynamite 10/18/22 previews

RIP Humberto Garza Sr (85), Grandfather of Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

Bray Wyatt latest theme music information

Sasha Banks sporting a brand-new look for Los Angeles Fashion Week (pics)

Showing some love to Cathy Kelley (pics)

WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage 10/14/22 and Impact Wrestling 10/13/22 Ratings

WWE Raw ‘YEET’ Contest Winner picked: (Prize: Bray Wyatt Moth & Sami Zayn ‘Uce’ Shirts!)

WWE SmackDown Watch Party Contest Winner revealed: (Prize: Bray Wyatt FOCO Bobblehead)

Questions now being accepted for Podcast Forbidden Door III (Don Tony vs JDFromNY206 11/3/22 8:05PM). https://tinyurl.com/DTvsJD

📺Programming Note: Despite AEW airing Tuesday, DT’s WND Podcast will air on normal schedule (Wed 10/19/22)

====

WWE Raw Results (10/17/22):

Gallows and Anderson def Alpha Academy

Iyo Sky (c) & Dakota Kai (c) def Candice LeRae & Bianca Belair (Non-Title Match)

Baron Corbin def Dolph Ziggler

Dominik Mysterio def AJ Styles

Dexter Lumis vs The Miz did not happen

Seth Rollins (c) def Matt Riddle (US Title Match)

WWE Main Event Results (10/17/22):

Cameron Grimes def Akira Tozawa

Cedric Alexander def Duke Hudson

=================

